New Details on ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s’ Zombies Mode

Treyarch officially unveiled the new Zombies mode for its upcoming shooter “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” during a livestream Thursday, and it includes a trip on the ill-fated Titanic.

Like past Zombies modes, this one features four players surviving against hordes of the undead. It tells a brand new story across three maps: Voyage of Despair, which takes place on the aforementioned cruise ship; IX, which is set in a gladiatorial arena; and Blood of the Dead, a prison-themed map.

One of the key aspects to the Zombies storyline is mystery, a sense you’re entering a world where anything can happen, Treyarch lead writer Craig Houston said during the stream. To that end, the developer is giving players the opportunity to customize their games. Zombie speed, health, and more can all be tweaked via new mutation system.

Treyarch said it plans to introduce post-launch content called Callings, which includes limited-time challenges, seasonal updates, and a few surprises. It’s also adding bot support, so newbies or solo players can experience the Zombies storyline even if they can’t find a group.

Zombies originally appeared as a bonus mode in “Call of Duty: World at War.” It quickly became a fan-favorite, and Treyarch has included it in all of its “CoD” titles since.

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” comes out on Oct. 12 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It’s also the first “CoD” game to launch on Activision Blizzard’s BattleNet online service.

You can check out trailers for the three Zombies modes below.





