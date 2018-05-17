Watch the ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Reveal Live

The “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” community reveal event kicks off on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET and you can watch the whole thing unfold in the video below.

Expect to hear a lot more about the upcoming game from Treyarch and Activision, including how multiplayer will shape up, the way zombies will be introduced to the cooperative mode, and, perhaps most importantly, what, if anything, remains of the single-player narrative that has helped make some of Treyarch’s “Call of Duty” titles among the best in the franchise.

Rumor has it that there will be no single-player campaign and that instead, players will have vignettes that can be played through repeatedly, which deliver bite-sized story, but nothing like the glory of the original “Black Ops” story.

The stream below will go live shortly before the show kicks off. Check back for hands-on impressions, interviews, and more. “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” launches globally on Oct. 12.