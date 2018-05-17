Yes, ‘Black Ops 4’ Has a Battle Royale Mode and It’s Called Blackout

Battle royale is hot right now, and the “Call of Duty” franchise is jumping into the genre with its own entry called Blackout, developer Treyarch revealed Thursday during a live-stream.

Like other battle royale games such as “Fortnite” and “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” Blackout will drop players into a massive world where they have to fight to be the last person standing. It will reportedly have the largest map Treyarch has ever made, 1,500 times bigger than the “Black Ops” series’ iconic Nuketown. It will supposedly include a number of well-known locations and characters from the larger “Call of Duty” universe, including the original “Call of Duty” Zombies Origins cast.

Treyarch is also promising a bevy of diverse land, sea, and air vehicles, along with a massive arsenal and equipment based on previous “Black Ops” titles.

The studio said it’s co-developing the PC version of “Black Ops 4” with Beenox and optimizing it for Activision Blizzard’s Battle.net service. The developers are promising uncapped framerates, 4K resolution, and support for ultra-wide monitors.

“The ‘Black Ops’ community means everything to us, so we knew in order to deliver something really special for our fans like Blackout, with the biggest map we’ve ever created in ‘Call of Duty,’ we had to push ourselves and our tech to the absolute limits,” said Treyarch co-studio head Mark Gordon. “The same goes for our PC community. They have inspired and fueled us to set a new standard on PC across every aspect from dedicated servers and security to full optimization and polish that’s worthy of both ‘Black Ops’ and Battle.net.”

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” is scheduled for release on Oct. 12 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.