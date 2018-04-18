AI, Machine Learning and Alexa Can Now Analyze Your Call of Duty Play to Make You Better

A new Amazon Alexa Skill launched in beta today that uses machine learning to analyze and improve your gameplay in “Call of Duty: WWII,” Activision announced today. The Call of Duty Alexa Skill is available today in beta.

“The Call of Duty Alexa Skill gives every player a personal Call of Duty coach for the first time, using AI and machine learning to analyze how you play and providing tips on how to improve your gameplay based on your individual strengths, weaknesses and play style,” Tim Ellis, chief marketing officer of Activision, said in a prepared statement. “We know that people play more Call of Duty as their skills improve and the more often they play with their friends. The Call of Duty Alexa Skill is designed to help players improve their Call of Duty skills, connect more easily with their friends and get to the fun faster in ‘Call of Duty: WWII.’”

The skill uses AI and machine learning to “create personalized recommendations, including specific loadouts, play styles, maps, modes, perks and divisions for each player. Using cluster analysis, the machine learning model analyzes more than 20 factors, including accuracy, movement, engagement distance, K/D, shots, score per minute, time played and relationships to other players to make personalized recommendations for each player. The Skill then employs natural language generation to create personalized responses to 2,500 questions about the game and an individual’s performance. Using a soldier-like voice, the Skill can deliver 250,000 distinct responses that incorporate real-time statistics, status and recommendations from the game.”

The free skill can be used during a match, between matches or away from the game. It can also be used to see who in their friend group is currently playing the game or how they compare to their friends in the game. Other features include:

Match summaries, and highlights of your recent gameplay

Social features, including whether friends are currently playing, and comparing your stats and achievements to theirs

Contract and order status, both during and after a match, so that you see how close you are to completing the contract and earning a reward

Latest in-game news, including events and game updates

Game and features descriptions

The skill is being launched in English for the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, with plans to expand to French and German in the coming months.