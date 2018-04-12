‘Edith Finch,’ ‘Hellblade’ Win Big at British Academy Games Awards

“What Remains of Edith Finch” won best game at this year’s British Academy Games Awards, BAFTA announced on Thursday. It’s the second win for indie developer Giant Sparrow, which took home an award for its debut game “The Unfinished Swan” in 2013.

Ninja Theory’s dark fantasy action game “Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice” was the biggest winner of the night. It received five BAFTA awards, including artistic achievement, audio achievement, British game, and game beyond entertainment. Actress Melina Juergens also won in the performer category for her role as Senua. “Hellblade” gained a lot of attention last year for its portrayal of a character with mental health issues.

This year’s fellowship was given to Double Fine Productions’ Tim Schafer. He’s best known for his long tenure at now-defunct studio LucasArts, where he helped create classic adventure games like “Full Throttle,” “Grim Fandango,” and “The Secret of Monkey Island.” He founded Double Fine in 2000. That studio’s projects include cult-classics “Psychonauts” and “Brutal Legend.”

Here’s the full list of BAFTA 2017 nominations and winners (winners are bolded):

FELLOWSHIP

Tim Schafer

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

“Cuphead” Development Team – StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc./StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc.

“Gorogoa” Development Team – Jason Roberts, Buried Signal/Annapurna Interactive

“Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice” Development Team – Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

Horizon Zero Dawn Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

“Uncharted: The Lost Legacy” Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

“Call of Duty: World War II” Development Team – Sledgehammer Games/Activision

“Destiny 2” Development Team – Bungie/Activision

“Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice” David Garcia Diaz – Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

“Horizon Zero Dawn” Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

“Star Wars Battlefront 2” Development Team – DICE/Electronic Arts

“Uncharted: The Lost Legacy” Development Team – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

BEST GAME

“Assassin’s Creed Origins” Development Team – Ubisoft Montreal/ Ubisoft

“Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice” Development Team – Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

“Horizon Zero Dawn” Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

“Super Mario Odyssey” Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

“What Remains of Edith Finch” Development Team – Giant Sparrow/Annapurna Interactive

BRITISH GAME

“Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice” Development Team – Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

“Monument Valley 2” Development Team – ustwo games/ustwo games

“Reigns: Her Majesty” Leigh Alexander, François Alliot, Arnaud De Bock – Nerial Ltd/ Devolver Digital

“The Sexy Brutale” Charles Griffiths, James Griffiths, Tom Lansdale – Cavalier Game Studios and Tequila Works/ Tequila Works

“Sniper Elite 4” Development Team – Rebellion/ Rebellion

“Total War: Warhammer II” Development Team – Creative Assembly/ SEGA

DEBUT GAME

“Cuphead” Development Team – StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc./StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc.

“Gorogoa” Development Team – Jason Roberts, Buried Signal/Annapurna Interactive

“Hollow Knight” Development Team – Team Cherry/Team Cherry

“Night in the Woods” Scott Benson, Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry – InfiniteFall/Finji

“The Sexy Brutale” Charles Griffiths, James Griffiths, Tom Lansdale – Cavalier Game Studios and Tequila Works/Tequila Works

“Slime Rancher” Development Team – Monomi Park/Monomi Park

EVOLVING GAME

“Clash Royale” Development Team – Supercell/ Supercell

“Final Fantasy XV” Hajime Tabata – Square Enix/ Square Enix

“Fortnite” Development Team – Epic Games/ Epic Games

“Overwatch” Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/ Blizzard Entertainment

“PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” Development Team – PUBG Corp/ Bluehole, Inc.

“Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege” Development Team – Ubisoft Montreal/ Ubisoft

FAMILY

“Just Dance 2018” Development Team – Ubisoft Paris/ Ubisoft

“Lego Worlds” Development Team – TT Games/ WB Games

“Mario+Rabbids Kingdom Battle” Development Team – Ubisoft/ Ubisoft

“Monument Valley 2” Development Team – ustwo games/ustwo games

“Snipperclips” Development Team – SFB Games/ Nintendo

“Super Mario Odyssey” Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

“Bury Me, My Love” Development Team – The Pixel Hunt & Fig/ ARTE & Playdius

“Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice” Development Team – Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

“Last Day of June” Massimo Guarini, Elia Randon, Andrew Thompson – Ovosonico/505 Games

“Life is Strange: Before the Storm” Development Team – Deck Nine Games, Square Enix/Square Enix

“Night in the Woods” Scott Benson, Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry – InfiniteFall/ Finji

“Sea Hero Quest VR” Matthew Hyde, Max Scott-Slade, Hugo Scott-Slade – Glitchers/ Glitchers

GAME DESIGN

“Assassin’s Creed Origins” Development Team – Ubisoft Montreal/ Ubisoft

“Horizon Zero Dawn” Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

“Nier Automata” Development Team – Platinum Games; Square Enix/ Square Enix

“Super Mario Odyssey” Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

“What Remains of Edith Finch” Development Team – Giant Sparrow/Annapurna Interactive

GAME INNOVATION

“Gorogoa” Development Team – Jason Roberts, Buried Signal/Annapurna Interactive

“Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice” Development Team – Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

“Nier Automata” Development Team – Platinum Games; Square Enix/Square Enix

“Snipperclips” Development Team – SFB Games/Nintendo

“What Remains of Edith Finch” Development Team – Giant Sparrow/Annapurna Interactive

MOBILE GAME

“Bury Me, My Love” Development Team – The Pixel Hunt & Fig/ ARTE & Playdius

“Golf Clash” Paul Gouge, Alex Rigby, Gareth Jones – Playdemic/Playdemic

“Gorogoa” Development Team – Jason Roberts, Buried Signal/Annapurna Interactive

“Kami 2” Development Team – State of Play/State of Play

“Monument Valley 2” Development Team – ustwo games/ustwo games

“Stranger Things: The Game” Development Team – BonusXP, Inc./BonusXP, Inc.

MULTIPLAYER

“Divinity: Original Sin 2” Development Team – Larian Studios/ Larian Studios Games

“Fortnite” Development Team – Epic Games/ Epic Games

“Gang Beasts” Development Team – Boneloaf/ Double Fine Productions

“PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” Development Team – PUBG Corp/ Bluehole, Inc.

“Splatoon 2” Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

“Star Trek Bridge Crew” Development Team – Red Storm Entertainment/ Ubisoft

MUSIC

“Cuphead” Development Team – StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc./StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc.

“Get Even” Development Team – The Farm 51/ Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe

“Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice” David Garcia Diaz, Andy LaPlegua – Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

“Horizon Zero Dawn” Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

“What Remains of Edith Finch” Jeff Russo – Giant Sparrow/Annapurna Interactive

NARRATIVE

“Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice” Tameem Antoniades – Ninja Theory Ltd/ Ninja Theory Ltd

“Horizon Zero Dawn” Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

“Night in the Woods” Scott Benson, Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry – InfiniteFall/ Finji

“Tacoma” Steve Gaynor, Karla Zimonja – Fullbright/ Fullbright

“What Remains of Edith Finch” Development Team – Giant Sparrow/Annapurna Interactive

“Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus” Jens Matthies, Tommy Tordsson Björk, Tom Keegan – Machine Games/ Bethesda

ORIGINAL PROPERTY

“Cuphead” Chad Moldenhauer, Jared Moldenhauer – StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc./StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc.

“Gorogoa” Development Team – Jason Roberts, Buried Signal/Annapurna Interactive

“Horizon Zero Dawn” Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

“Night in the Woods” Scott Benson, Alec Holowka, Bethany Hockenberry – InfiniteFall/ Finji

“PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” Development Team – PUBG Corp/ Bluehole, Inc.

“What Remains of Edith Finch” Development Team – Giant Sparrow/Annapurna Interactive

PERFORMER

Abubakar Salim as Bayek in “Assassin’s Creed Origins”

Ashly Burch as Aloy in “Horizon Zero Dawn”

Claudia Black as Chloe Frazer in “Uncharted: The Lost Legacy”

Laura Bailey as Nadine Ross in “Uncharted: The Lost Legacy”

Melina Juergens as Senua in “Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice”

Valerie Rose Lohman as Edith Finch in “What Remains of Edith Finch”