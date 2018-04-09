BlizzCon 2018 Dates, Details Revealed

BlizzCon, the celebration of all things Blizzard, kicks off this year on Nov. 2, with tickets going on sale on May 9 and May 12, the publisher of games like “Overwatch,” “World of Warcraft,” and “StarCraft II” announced on Monday.

This year’s show, which takes place at the Anaheim Convention Center on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3, will feature the culmination of the StarCraft II World Championship Series global finals, the Heroes of the Storm Global Championship finals, and the World of Warcraft Arena World Championship finals. The two-day event will also feature a number of Blizzard-focused talks and cosplay contests, as well as a chance to get hands-on with games from the publisher. Last year’s tickets sold out.

“BlizzCon is our favorite time of the year at Blizzard,” Mike Morhaime, CEO and co-founder of Blizzard Entertainment, said in a statement. “It’s our chance to meet and really get to know the people behind the terran commanders, demon hunters, and Tracer mains we play with every day — to share our passion for games and esports with each other, and celebrate what being in the Blizzard community is all about. We can’t wait to see everyone at the show.”

The first BlizzCon ticket sale for this year’s event takes place on May 9 at 7 p.m. PT, and the second ticket sale is scheduled for May 12 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased for $199 each (plus applicable taxes and fees) through the online ticketing service Universe. Tickets include two-day admission to the main event in Anaheim on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3, and attendees will receive a commemorative BlizzCon goody bag containing items from various Blizzard games.

This year, Blizzard is also hosting a dinner to benefit CHOC Children’s, a pediatric hospital in Orange County, Calif. The dinner, which takes place on Nov. 1, will play host to Blizzard developers, artists, and community representatives. Tickets to the benefit dinner, which include BlizzCon admission, are limited in number and will go on sale May 16 at 7 p.m. PT for $750 each. Blizzard Entertainment will donate the net proceeds from the event to CHOC Children’s.

Those who aren’t able to nab tickets to BlizzCon or can’t afford to go, can watch the majority of the show’s talks and events online via Virtual Ticket. Details on pricing and availability for Virtual Ticket will be announced at a later time, the company said.