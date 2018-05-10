BioWare Wants to Solve the Problem of Multiplayer Storytelling in ‘Anthem’

Every player in BioWare’s upcoming online role-playing game “Anthem” will be the hero of his/her own story, general manager Casey Hudson assured fans on the BioWare blog on Thursday.

People voiced some concerns after Hudson said in a previous update that “Anthem” is “a story you can experience with friends.”

“There were, understandably, some questions and concerns about story in multiplayer,” he said. “Specifically, ‘What if I don’t want to play with randos?’ ‘What if I don’t have friends that I play games with?’ And, ‘I like to be the one making choices in my story — if it’s multiplayer, won’t the story get watered down?'”

Every BioWare game should feel like the story is about the player, Hudson said. “You create your own character, you decide what happens next, and you become the hero,” he said. “I think the reason people are concerned about whether these things are possible in a multiplayer game is because it just hasn’t been solved well before.”

BioWare plans to solve the problem of multiplayer storytelling by structuring “Anthem’s” entire game design around a solution. But it’s playing coy about what that solution is. Hudson said the team will share details on how it works “very soon.”

“We think it creates a unique experience where you have control over your own story, but your story is set in an ever-changing multiplayer world,” he said. “And yes, even though ‘Anthem’ is meant to bring out the best parts of playing as part of an online community, you can choose to play through the story with only your friends, or even on your own.”

BioWare will show more of “Anthem” to fans at EA Play in Hollywood, which runs from June 9 to June 11. It’s expected to launch in March of 2019.