‘Beyond: Two Souls,’ ‘Rayman Legends’ Free in May with PlayStation Plus

“Beyond: Two Souls” and “Rayman Legends” are the two big releases coming to the PlayStation 4 for free next month to PlayStation Plus subscribers, Sony announced Wednesday on its website. Check them all out below.

Released in 2013 exclusively for the PlayStation 3 by Quantic Dream, “Beyond: Two Souls” tells the story of Jodie, who’s had supernatural powers since birth, and Aiden, a soul that follows the former around, as the two grow up. Told out of order, and starring Ellen Page and Willem Dafoe, the game was met with average reviews upon release. It was later ported to PlayStation 4 along with Quantic Dream’s 2010 game “Heavy Rain” in 2016.

“Beyond: Two Souls” is the last game Quantic Dreams has released. Its next game, “Detroit: Become Human,” will be released for the PlayStation 4 on May 25. A demo is available now, though the game and the studio have been embroiled in controversy recently over allegations of toxic work environments. Quantic Dream has refuted these claims.

“Rayman Legends,” originally released in 2013, is one of the higher-regarded games in the 23-year-old series. The follow-up to 2011’s “Rayman Origins,” “Legends” features four-player cooperative and online challenge modes. The game was recently re-released on the Nintendo Switch in the form of “Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition.”

Also available for free in May is “Risen 3: Titan Lords” and “Eat Them!” on the PlayStation 3, and “King Oddball” and “Furmins” on Sony’s PlayStation Vita portable console. “King Oddball” will also feature cross-buy for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, along with being on the Vita.

PlayStation Plus subscriptions give players a selection of free games every month, along with other deals and discounts. It’s available in three different options on the PlayStation Store: One month for $9.99 USD, three months for $24.99, and an entire year $59.99. A 14-day free trial of the service is also available.