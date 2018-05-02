Ubisoft to Hold Second ‘Beyond Good & Evil 2’ Stream on Thursday

Ubisoft plans to talk more about its upcoming action-adventure game “Beyond Good & Evil 2” during a livestream Thursday. The “Space Monkey Report” kicks off at noon ET.

Do you want to know what the dev team and Space Monkeys have been up to since our last live stream? Join us for our second SMP Report live stream tomorrow! May 3rd, 6 PM CEST / 12 PM EDT / 9AM PDT 👉 https://t.co/0RpV2ALE6k 👈 pic.twitter.com/lqz5KFkvih — Beyond Good and Evil (@bgegame) May 2, 2018

Ubisoft hasn’t said what it plans to discuss during the broadcast. It only said it will divulge what the development team has been up to since the last stream.

“Beyond Good & Evil 2” is the long-anticipated follow-up to Michel Ancel’s 2003 cult-classic about a journalist who works with a resistance to uncover an alien conspiracy in a universe full of anthropomorphic animals. “BG&E2” is a prequel that takes place in a new solar system years before the birth of Jade, the first game’s protagonist. Many fans assumed the game was stuck in limbo for years, until Ubisoft officially unveiled it at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in 2017 alongside a new trailer.

Ubisoft wants to get the community involved in the game’s creative process and created the “Space Monkey Program” for that purpose. The team said it wants fans to engage in discussions about what the game world looks like and what kind of space pirates they want to be.

“The Space Monkey Program is our way of inviting passionate members of the community to be the first to play, to share ideas and inspirations, and to crash test all of the creative and gameplay elements that make up our game world: as early and as often as possible,” Ubisoft wrote on the official website.

Anyone who wants to tune in to Thursday’s live-stream can catch the broadcast on Ubisoft’s Twitch channel.