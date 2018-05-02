You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ubisoft to Hold Second ‘Beyond Good & Evil 2’ Stream on Thursday

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Beyond Good & Evil 2

Ubisoft plans to talk more about its upcoming action-adventure game “Beyond Good & Evil 2” during a livestream Thursday. The “Space Monkey Report” kicks off at noon ET.

Ubisoft hasn’t said what it plans to discuss during the broadcast. It only said it will divulge what the development team has been up to since the last stream.

“Beyond Good & Evil 2” is the long-anticipated follow-up to Michel Ancel’s 2003 cult-classic about a journalist who works with a resistance to uncover an alien conspiracy in a universe full of anthropomorphic animals. “BG&E2” is a prequel that takes place in a new solar system years before the birth of Jade, the first game’s protagonist. Many fans assumed the game was stuck in limbo for years, until Ubisoft officially unveiled it at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in 2017 alongside a new trailer.

Ubisoft wants to get the community involved in the game’s creative process and created the “Space Monkey Program” for that purpose. The team said it wants fans to engage in discussions about what the game world looks like and what kind of space pirates they want to be.

“The Space Monkey Program is our way of inviting passionate members of the community to be the first to play, to share ideas and inspirations, and to crash test all of the creative and gameplay elements that make up our game world: as early and as often as possible,” Ubisoft wrote on the official website.

Anyone who wants to tune in to Thursday’s live-stream can catch the broadcast on Ubisoft’s Twitch channel.

More Gaming

  • Super Mario Run

    Nintendo Sees Mobile Games as New 'Pillar of Revenue'

    Ubisoft plans to talk more about its upcoming action-adventure game “Beyond Good & Evil 2” during a livestream Thursday. The “Space Monkey Report” kicks off at noon ET. Do you want to know what the dev team and Space Monkeys have been up to since our last live stream? Join us for our second SMP […]

  • Beyond Good & Evil 2

    Ubisoft to Hold Second 'Beyond Good & Evil 2' Stream on Thursday

    Ubisoft plans to talk more about its upcoming action-adventure game “Beyond Good & Evil 2” during a livestream Thursday. The “Space Monkey Report” kicks off at noon ET. Do you want to know what the dev team and Space Monkeys have been up to since our last live stream? Join us for our second SMP […]

  • Editorial Use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Incoming Nintendo President Says His Highest Priority Is the Switch

    Ubisoft plans to talk more about its upcoming action-adventure game “Beyond Good & Evil 2” during a livestream Thursday. The “Space Monkey Report” kicks off at noon ET. Do you want to know what the dev team and Space Monkeys have been up to since our last live stream? Join us for our second SMP […]

  • Gamevice

    U.S. Investigating Nintendo for Alleged Switch Patent Infringement

    Ubisoft plans to talk more about its upcoming action-adventure game “Beyond Good & Evil 2” during a livestream Thursday. The “Space Monkey Report” kicks off at noon ET. Do you want to know what the dev team and Space Monkeys have been up to since our last live stream? Join us for our second SMP […]

  • Korean 'Overwatch' Hackers Sentenced, Fined $10,000

    Korean 'Overwatch' Hackers Sentenced, Fined $10,000

    Ubisoft plans to talk more about its upcoming action-adventure game “Beyond Good & Evil 2” during a livestream Thursday. The “Space Monkey Report” kicks off at noon ET. Do you want to know what the dev team and Space Monkeys have been up to since our last live stream? Join us for our second SMP […]

  • 'Red Dead Redemption 2' Drops New

    'Red Dead Redemption 2' Drops New Trailer

    Ubisoft plans to talk more about its upcoming action-adventure game “Beyond Good & Evil 2” during a livestream Thursday. The “Space Monkey Report” kicks off at noon ET. Do you want to know what the dev team and Space Monkeys have been up to since our last live stream? Join us for our second SMP […]

  • The History of Donkey Kong Ports

    The History of 'Donkey Kong' Ports is the History of the Gaming Industry

    Ubisoft plans to talk more about its upcoming action-adventure game “Beyond Good & Evil 2” during a livestream Thursday. The “Space Monkey Report” kicks off at noon ET. Do you want to know what the dev team and Space Monkeys have been up to since our last live stream? Join us for our second SMP […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad