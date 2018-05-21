Best Buy is reportedly ending its Gamers Club Unlocked program, according to a leaked memo posted by @Wario64 on Twitter. GCU gave discounts, trade-in credit, and more on many of the video games sold at the retailer.

Only thing I can contribute to the Best Buy GCU reports is that 'GCU is dead', the memo pictured below was sent out today to employees and is real, current GCU members will get benefits until membership expires but cannot be renewed. RIP GCU pic.twitter.com/T2t2L93wlW — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 18, 2018

For a 2-year membership fee of $30, GCU gave members 20% off new games and pre-orders. It also offered 10% bonus trade-in credit and 10% off pre-owned games. But, Best Buy told employees in the memo it’s discontinuing the program, along with the free Gamers Club membership, “for a variety of reasons.”

The memo reads:

“For a variety of reasons, we have decided that our Gamers Club programs will not be accepting new members. This includes both the free Gamers Club membership and Gamers Club Unlocked (GCU). Current members will continue to receive their benefits and we encourage everyone else to use our ‘My Best Buy’ membership to receive perks, including receiving a $10 reward certificate when pre-ordering select, hot games.

“This afternoon, POS will stop prompting for enrollment and employees should no longer offer Gamers Club Unlocked to new customers.”

The memo also instructs employees to remove all GCU signage and paraphernalia from store floors. “Remove and hold all items in the warehouse for future EOL,” it stated. “The merchandising team will do a final walkthrough on Sunday with a complete list of part numbers that must be removed.”

Best Buy hasn’t confirmed whether or not the leaked memo is real. While the GCU page is still up on the website, there’s no option to buy a membership. Best Buy did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.