EA DICE Exec Fires Back About Women in ‘Battlefield V’

A new “Battlefield” is on the way, and a vocal contingent of players are reeling from the sight of a woman in combat during World War II in the game’s reveal trailer. Stockholm-based developer DICE unveiled “Battlefield V,” the latest installment in EA’s flagship shooter franchise, on Wednesday, and a single female character in the marketing has drawn the ire of players who’d rather not see even a modicum of minority representation in their games.

Claiming that the game’s trailer appears “historically inaccurate,” would-be players in the comments section on YouTube and elsewhere are pretty transparent about their reasons for disliking the video.

Scroll through the litany of complaints about “political correctness” and #NotMyBattlefield hashtags, and you’ll find plenty that seems unfamiliar with women like sniper Lyudmila “Lady Death” Pavlichenko, Allied spy Virginia Hall, and the Soviet Air Force’s Night Witches.

DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielson took to his personal Twitter account on Friday to address the reactions and ignorance. “First, let me be clear about one thing. Player choice and female playable characters are here to stay,” he wrote. “We want ‘Battlefield V’ to represent all those who were a part of the greatest drama in human history, and [to] give players [the] choice to choose and customize the characters they play with.”

Gabrielson added, “Our commitment as a studio is to do everything we can to create games that are inclusive and diverse. We always set out to push boundaries and deliver unexpected experiences. But above all, our games must be fun.”

“Battlefield V” is slated for release on Oct. 21 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It’s the first entry in the series to take place during WWII since 2009’s “Battlefield 1943.”