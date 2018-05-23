‘Battlefield V’ Live Reveal Wednesday (Watch)

Electronic Arts is in London Wednesday to unveil its latest massive battlefield shooter “Battlefield V” and you can watch the whole thing unfold via a live feed below.

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday and developer DICE promises to show “how the battlefield will never be the same.” Surprisingly, the event will be hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah. Variety also has a reporter on the ground to spend time with the game and its creators after the unveiling wraps up.

The Battlefield series kicked off in 2002, mostly sticking to the well-trodden first-person shooter gamespace of World War II until 2011’s release of “Battlefield 3,” which brought modern warfare to the rolling virtual battles. Where that move seemed to be in reaction to competitor Call of Duty’s award-winning 2007 shift to modern battles, Battlefield’s jump back to World War I last year was as successful as it was unheralded. (For its part, Call of Duty made the jump to World War II last year.)

The setting and time in history for “Battlefield V” has not yet been revealed, though some early art and rumors peg the game as a World War II title.