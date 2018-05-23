‘Battlefield V’ Live Reveal Wednesday (Watch)

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

Electronic Arts is in London Wednesday to unveil its latest massive battlefield shooter “Battlefield V” and you can watch the whole thing unfold via a live feed below.

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday and developer DICE promises to show “how the battlefield will never be the same.” Surprisingly, the event will be hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah. Variety also has a reporter on the ground to spend time with the game and its creators after the unveiling wraps up.

The Battlefield series kicked off in 2002, mostly sticking to the well-trodden first-person shooter gamespace of World War II until 2011’s release of “Battlefield 3,” which brought modern warfare to the rolling virtual battles. Where that move seemed to be in reaction to competitor Call of Duty’s award-winning 2007 shift to modern battles, Battlefield’s jump back to World War I last year was as successful as it was unheralded. (For its part, Call of Duty made the jump to World War II last year.)

The setting and time in history for “Battlefield V” has not yet been revealed, though some early art and rumors peg the game as a World War II title.

More Gaming

  • ‘Fortnite’ Season 4, Week 4 Challenges

    ‘Fortnite’ Season 4, Week 4 Challenges Guide

    Electronic Arts is in London Wednesday to unveil its latest massive battlefield shooter “Battlefield V” and you can watch the whole thing unfold via a live feed below. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday and developer DICE promises to show “how the battlefield will never be the same.” Surprisingly, the event will […]

  • 'Super Hexagon' Developer Reveals New Game

    'Super Hexagon' Developer Reveals New Game 'Dicey Dungeons'

    Electronic Arts is in London Wednesday to unveil its latest massive battlefield shooter “Battlefield V” and you can watch the whole thing unfold via a live feed below. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday and developer DICE promises to show “how the battlefield will never be the same.” Surprisingly, the event will […]

  • 'Firewall Zero Hour' Aims to Bring

    'Firewall Zero Hour' Aims to Bring Old-School 'Rainbow Six' Shooting to VR

    Electronic Arts is in London Wednesday to unveil its latest massive battlefield shooter “Battlefield V” and you can watch the whole thing unfold via a live feed below. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday and developer DICE promises to show “how the battlefield will never be the same.” Surprisingly, the event will […]

  • 'Robot Rescue' Gets Standalone Game

    PSVR's 'Robot Rescue' Gets Standalone Game

    Electronic Arts is in London Wednesday to unveil its latest massive battlefield shooter “Battlefield V” and you can watch the whole thing unfold via a live feed below. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday and developer DICE promises to show “how the battlefield will never be the same.” Surprisingly, the event will […]

  • Tyler Raj Barriss

    Suspect in Fatal Swatting Case Confessed After Arrest, Says Detective

    Electronic Arts is in London Wednesday to unveil its latest massive battlefield shooter “Battlefield V” and you can watch the whole thing unfold via a live feed below. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday and developer DICE promises to show “how the battlefield will never be the same.” Surprisingly, the event will […]

  • Razer's Latest Blade Laptop Delivers Bigger

    Razer's Latest Blade Laptop Delivers Bigger Screen, Smaller Bezel

    Electronic Arts is in London Wednesday to unveil its latest massive battlefield shooter “Battlefield V” and you can watch the whole thing unfold via a live feed below. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday and developer DICE promises to show “how the battlefield will never be the same.” Surprisingly, the event will […]

  • Scuf's New PS4 Controller Found a

    Scuf's New PS4 Controller Found a New Place for Buttons

    Electronic Arts is in London Wednesday to unveil its latest massive battlefield shooter “Battlefield V” and you can watch the whole thing unfold via a live feed below. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday and developer DICE promises to show “how the battlefield will never be the same.” Surprisingly, the event will […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad