‘Battlefield V’ Hits Oct. 19, Explores WWII Free of Premium Pass, Loot Boxes

“Battlefield V” will march players through key moments of World War II in a game that features single-player war stories, a cooperative mode, and ever-evolving multiplayer, but no battle royale, developer Digital Illusions CE announced during a livestream Wednesday.

The game hits on Oct. 19 for the PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One and while it will feature in-game purchases for cosmetic items, it won’t feature any sort of premium pass. Instead all players will have access to the same maps and modes, even as the game continues to grow post-launch.

The game will include three main modes:

Single-player War Stories: This is a return of “Battlefield 1’s” approach to a single-player campaign, delivered through a series of war stories rather than one cohesive narrative. While we don’t know a lot about what the war stories will entail, DICE does say the conflict will be seen through the eyes of the men and women of World War II. The only specific example the developer gave was that players will be able to experience the freezing Norwegian landscapes as a young Norwegian resistance fighter.

Cooperative Combined Arms: This mode has teams of up to four players take on dynamic objective missions.

Multiplayer Classic and Tides of War: The newest take on Battlefield’s popular multiplayer is called Tides of War and EA says it is designed to keep players coming back to the game by adding events, challenges, battles, and rewards. The multiplayer also adds some new features like the ability to tow stationary weapons, build fortifications, repair war-torn structures, drag a downed squadmate to safety and shoot grenades out of the sky. The game also includes the ability to create and customize soldiers, weapons, and vehicles in a player’s Company. DICE confirmed that 64-player Conquest is returning return and that multiplayer will also play host to Grand Operations, an all-new live, event-based experience within Tides of War.

Electronic Arts says that “Battlefield V” will be detailed further during its EA Play Press Conference on June 9, in the lead up to E3. The publisher plans to debut Grand Operations then.