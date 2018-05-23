Pre-Ordering ‘Battlefield V’ Gets You Early Access to Open Beta, Other Benefits

Players that pre-order any edition of the “Battlefield V” game with the Battlefield V Enlister Offer will get early access to the game’s open beta and other in-game benefits including soldier customization options, access to Special Assignments starting at launch week and immediate access to five weapons to use in “Battlefield 1,” EA announced during the game’s unveiling Wednesday.

While “Battlefield V” launches worldwide on October 19 on PlayStation 4, Windows PC via Origin for PC and Xbox One, there are several ways to get access to the game early. If you’re a member of either EA Access or Origin Access, you can jump into the Play First Trial for the game on October 11. If you order the “Battlefield V Deluxe Edition” you get to start playing on October 16.

It’s unclear when the game’s open beta will be or how much extra time pre-ordering the game grants you in that beta.

“Battlefield V” takes place in WWII, developer DICE announced during the global unveiling in London Wednesday. The game will feature a set of single-player War Stories, as first seen in “Battlefield 1,” a four-player cooperative mode called Combined Arms and a variety of multiplayer modes from old standards to the new Tides of War, which delivers new events, challenges, battles, and rewards.

The game will have microtransactions for cosmetic items, but not for game-impacting unlockables and there will be no premium pass, instead Tides of War content is free. EA also announced they would be giving away some “Battlefield 1” and “Battlefield 4” DLC.