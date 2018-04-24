“Battlefield 1” Monthly Updates Ending Soon

Maps from “They Shall Not Pass,” a DLC package released last March for “Battlefield 1” will be released for all players, developer DICE announced today. Additionally, with the launch of the expansion “Apocalypse” on March 6, the game’s monthly updates will soon come to an end.

Starting today, the map “Rupture” is now available for all players owning a copy of the game. Next month, more maps from “They Shall Not Pass” will be made available, DICE said.

Rupture takes place during the Second Battle of the Marne, and allows for game modes like Team Deathmatch, War Pigeons, Conquest, and Domination.

A new game mode will launch for “Battlefield 1” in June, the developer added. Called “Shock Operations,” the new mode “supports 40 players and sees attackers and defenders battling over sectors” of a singular map. Shock Operations will be available on the following in-game maps: Giant’s Shadow, Prise de Tahure, Lupkow Pass, Zeebrugge, and River Somme. Though some of these maps are typically only available to players with the “Battlefield 1 Premium Pass,” DICE did say they’ll be available to everyone while playing the new game mode.

And lastly, monthly updates will still be coming to “Battlefield 1” – for a few months. Until June 2018, DICE is promising to support the game with new content and tweaks and fixes to the game. Though it looks like DICE is getting ready to move full-time support over to the next “Battlefield” game – reported to take place during World War II – it’s probably safe to assume the developer will still update the game in some capacity with patches and bug fixes going forward, just less frequently.

“Battlefield 1,” released October 21, 2016, was a radical shift for the 16 year old series. Typically focused on modern combat and warfare in later entries in the series, the most recent iteration took place during the first World War. This change proved to be a success for DICE and publisher EA, as the game’s sold an estimated 15 million copies.