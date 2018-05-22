Adult Swim Acquires ‘Pocket Mortys’ Studio Big Pixel

Adult Swim acquired Big Pixel Studios, the British developer that worked on its licensed mobile game “Pocket Mortys,” the network announced this week.

Adult Swim said the acquisition is part of the network’s increased investment in gaming and creating more multi-platform content for its IP. It currently has more than 200 games across PC, mobile, web, console, and VR.

“We’re thrilled to have [managing director David Burpitt] and the team at Big Pixel join Adult Swim Games,” said Jeff Olsen, VP of Adult Swim Games. “Having such a talented creative team in-house will allow us to build much deeper and more immersive games for fans.”

“Pocket Mortys” came out on iOS and Android in 2016 and is based off characters from Adult Swim’s hit animated series “Rick and Morty.” It lets players assemble the best team of Mortys to train and battle each other. Adult Swim said it’s one of its most downloaded mobile games to date. It introduced a multiplayer component this past summer and launched weekly updates timed to season three episodes of the show. Big Pixel will continue to add even more content in the future, Adult Swim said.

“Rick and Morty” follows the adventures of a sociopathic scientist and his timid grandson as they travel the multiverse. The network recently signed a long-term deal with series creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon for 70 additional episodes. There’s no word yet on when the episodes will air. Fans had to wait more than a year between Seasons 1 and 2, and there was nearly a two-year gap between Season 2 and Season 3.