Accessibility-Friendly Xbox Controller Leaks Ahead of E3

Promotional images for an unannounced Xbox controller have leaked online, according to Windows Central.

The controller is designed for people with accessibility needs and was likely going to get a big reveal at next month’s Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.

There aren’t any details on how it works, according to Windows Central, but it apparently has grooved impressions on top for all of the controller’s functions, which could help users who favor touch over sight. It also has two large “A” and “B” buttons, and three LED lights that might show which programmed modes are active. Additionally, there’s a USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack on the side.

Making technology more accessible to people with disabilities is a personal mission for Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Earlier this month, the company announced it’s investing $25 million toward its A.I. for Accessibility project.

“Around the world, only one in 10 people with disabilities has access to assistive technologies and products,” Microsoft president Brad Smith said at the time. “By making A.I. solutions more widely available, we believe technology can have a broad impact on this important community.”

A.I. for Accessibility will provide seed grants to developers, universities, inventors, and NGOs, according to TechCrunch, so they can work on projects that benefit people with disabilities. The company helps creators scale projects that show the most promise.

We’ll likely hear more about the Xbox controller leading up to E3, which takes place June 12-14. Microsoft will hold a press conference before the event on Sunday, June 10 at 4 p.m. ET.