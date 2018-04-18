You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

80-Plus Independent Games Coming to This Year’s BitSummit

Vane
CREDIT: Friend & Foe

More than 80 games are coming to this year’s BitSummit event in Kyoto, Japan, the group announced this week.

Started in late 2012 by James Mielke, former editor-in-chief of video game website 1up.com, BitSummit was created to highlight and celebrate Japanese independent video game development — something overshadowed by the country’s AAA scene. Over time, the intimate show has grown and is now sponsored by large companies such as Nintendo, Sony, Oculus, and Microsoft, and partnered with companies such as IGN Japan, Twitch, and Japan’s weekly video game magazine Famitsu.

This year’s BitSummit will feature games from all over the world. Some of the highlights include “Chuchel” — developed by the Czech Republic-based Amanita Design — “Vane,” and “Mare” — both of which have been worked on by former “The Last Guardian” artist Rui Guerreiro — and “The Good Life,” created by cult-favorite Hidetaka “Swery” Suehiro. More information on guest speakers and musicians set to make an appearance at this year’s show will be revealed later this month, BitSummit said.

This year marks the third year in a row BitSummit organizers have worked with Indie Megabooth to curate gamers and developers for the show. Founded in 2011 and debuted in 2012, Megabooth has collaborated with more than 700 game creators to highlight independent games at shows such as PAX, GDC, and, of course, BitSummit.

BitSummit is set to take place between May 12 and May 13 at the Miyako Messe convention center in Kyoto, Japan. Tickets cost 2,000 yen ($18.65 USD) for a one day pass, though junior high and high school students can get tickets for only 1,000 yen ($9.32 USD). Tickets can be purchased on the event’s website.

