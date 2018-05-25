With no true single-player campaign, the weapons and gear of “Call of Duty Black Ops 4” are becoming an even more central sort of character to the game.

When Variety had about 45 minutes to play a variety of multiplayer modes of the game at the recent unveiling, I took a bit of that time to try and quickly capture images of the guns and gear made available to us while getting our first time with the game. It’s unclear if the game will have more gear and weapons to play with once the game releases.

In the gallery above, you’ll find most, if not all, of the weapons and gear as well as their stats. There’s also a quick look at some of the available perks and wildcards as well as one specialist’s selection of unique weapons.

“Call of Duty Black Ops 4’s” mulitplayer mode returns to the pick-10 class-building system, which has players choosing among the variety of weapons, mods, perks, wildcards and such to create their own sort of character. Each selection accounts for one of the ten points allotted. With the addition of the specialization specialty gear, which takes a point, things have been even harder to choose from.

Below you’ll find as near as complete a list of all of the weapons, gear,

WEAPONS

Assault Rifles

ICR-7

– Optics: Reflex or Recon

– Attachments: Grip, Laser Sight, Long Barrel, Grip II, Quickdraw, FMJ

VAPR-XKG

– Optics: Reflex or Recon

– Attachments: Stock, High Caliber, Fast Mags, Long Barrel, Stock II, Rapid Fire, Suppressor

Rampart 17

Submachine guns

MX9

Cordite

Saug 9mm

Tactical Rifles

Swordfish

– Optics: reflect recon

– Attachments: grip, laser site, long barrel, quickdraw, FM1, grip 2

Auger DMR

LMG

Titan

Sniper Rifles

Paladin HB50

Koshka

Secondary Weapons

Pistols

Strife

– Optics: reflex

– Attachments: fm1 long b arrel, exgtended mag, quickdraw, fm II, laser sight, supressor

Shotguns

MOG 12

Launchers

Hellion Salvo

Gear

Equipment Charge

Acoustic Sensor

COMSEC Device

Stim Shot

Body Armor

Equipment

Special Issue

Trophy System

Molotov

Frag

Concussion

Combat axe

Perks

Slot 1

Engineer

Flak Jacket

Resistance

Cold blooded

Slot 2

Scavenger

Dexterity

Gung-ho

Lightweight

Slot 3

Reveal

Dead silance,

Tean link

Ghost

Wildcards

Overkill

Primary gunfighter 1

Primary gunfighter 2

Primary gunfighter 3

Underkill

Secondary gunfighter 1

Secondary gunfighter 2

Secondary gunfighter 3

Perk 1 gluttony

Perk 2 gluttony

Perk 3 gluttony

Perk 1 greed

Perk 2 greed

Perk 3 greed

Scorestreaks

UAV

Counter UAV

Hellstorm

Sentry

Attack chopper

Mantis

Strike team

Gunship