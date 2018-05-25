The Weapons and Gear of ‘Call of Duty Black Ops 4’

With no true single-player campaign, the weapons and gear of “Call of Duty Black Ops 4” are becoming an even more central sort of character to the game.

When Variety had about 45 minutes to play a variety of multiplayer modes of the game at the recent unveiling, I took a bit of that time to try and quickly capture images of the guns and gear made available to us while getting our first time with the game. It’s unclear if the game will have more gear and weapons to play with once the game releases.

In the gallery above, you’ll find most, if not all, of the weapons and gear as well as their stats. There’s also a quick look at some of the available perks and wildcards as well as one specialist’s selection of unique weapons.

“Call of Duty Black Ops 4’s” mulitplayer mode returns to the pick-10 class-building system, which has players choosing among the variety of weapons, mods, perks, wildcards and such to create their own sort of character. Each selection accounts for one of the ten points allotted. With the addition of the specialization specialty gear, which takes a point, things have been even harder to choose from.

WEAPONS

Assault Rifles
ICR-7
– Optics: Reflex or Recon
– Attachments: Grip, Laser Sight, Long Barrel, Grip II, Quickdraw, FMJ

VAPR-XKG
– Optics: Reflex or Recon
– Attachments: Stock, High Caliber, Fast Mags, Long Barrel, Stock II, Rapid Fire, Suppressor

Rampart 17

Submachine guns
MX9
Cordite
Saug 9mm

Tactical Rifles
Swordfish
– Optics: reflect recon
– Attachments: grip, laser site, long barrel, quickdraw, FM1, grip 2
Auger DMR

LMG
Titan

Sniper Rifles
Paladin HB50
Koshka

Secondary Weapons

Pistols
Strife
– Optics:  reflex
– Attachments: fm1 long b arrel, exgtended mag, quickdraw, fm II, laser sight, supressor

Shotguns
MOG 12

Launchers
Hellion Salvo

Gear

Equipment Charge
Acoustic Sensor
COMSEC Device
Stim Shot
Body Armor

Equipment

Special Issue
Trophy System
Molotov
Frag
Concussion
Combat axe

Perks

Slot 1
Engineer
Flak Jacket
Resistance
Cold blooded

Slot 2
Scavenger
Dexterity
Gung-ho
Lightweight

Slot 3
Reveal
Dead silance,
Tean link
Ghost

Wildcards

Overkill
Primary gunfighter 1
Primary gunfighter 2
Primary gunfighter 3
Underkill
Secondary gunfighter 1
Secondary gunfighter 2
Secondary gunfighter 3

Perk 1 gluttony
Perk 2 gluttony
Perk 3 gluttony
Perk 1 greed
Perk 2 greed
Perk 3 greed

Scorestreaks

UAV
Counter UAV
Hellstorm
Sentry
Attack chopper
Mantis
Strike team
Gunship

 

