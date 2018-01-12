Perfect Spots for a Staycation in the Middle of Awards Season

Dropping into Hollywood for an event, premiere or night out is often a challenge due to nightly gridlock. Three new hotels have added the possibility of a stress-free, stylish stay whether for well-earned staycation or a way to keep ahead of the crowds and traffic on the industry’s biggest nights.

Since its summer 2017 debut, the 216-room Kimpton Everly Hotel has quickly become a go-to spot for meetings in the heart of Hollywood. The airy light-filled lobby is furnished as a comfortable living room: one with a quiet library, full service bar and daily free wine hour for guests. The décor is a mix of eras that combines for a casual California vibe. There are free wifi and a long communal table; the library is readily available for informal meetings.

Opening to Argyle Avenue is Jane Q, the Everly’s morning (opens at 6 a.m.) to night modern coffee shop and eatery. Rooms follow the informal look with extra-long workspaces. Those facing the 101 Freeway have triple-paned windows for quiet; southern exposure rooms face Hollywood and take in downtown skyline views. Open the wardrobe closet to find a yoga mat and guide to the hotel’s in-room yoga channel intended to keep guests balanced. Spa studio king rooms have an added bonus: an oversized claw-foot tub in the bathroom.

Related How Hollywood Party Planners Target the Wired Crowd

Six private cabanas surround the fifth-floor pool. There’s also a neatly furnished patio for those who want to meet or relax above the Hollywood skyline. Pets are welcomed too, with loaner pet beds and other treats.

Hollywood Proper Residences is on the northwest corner of Columbia Square, the former CBS radio complex, also the location of Neuehouse, Paley restaurant and Viacom and Fender offices. A seven-night minimum stay is required in the designer-envisioned furnished suites complete with kitchens. Managed by Proper Hospitality, the 200 residences, including four upscale penthouses, are a convenient place to park visiting family or those in town for extended Oscar week festivities. Netflix and the ArcLight Hollywood are nearby.

Kelly Wearstler is behind the urbane interiors; every element of the decor — from the macramé wall sculpture in the lobby to the neutral-toned upholstered bed frames to the original art found throughout — was thoughtfully considered. The look is California modern with a nod to Mid-Century design and vintage Hollywood glam.

At 22 floors, the Proper’s tower provides an elevated angle on Hollywood. The building features the amenity of the moment: a rooftop pool with cabanas and a rooftop lounge, which is open to the public at 5 p.m. (Only Proper residents and their guests can enjoy it during the day.) Bar snacks, happy hour and potent cocktails highlighted by drop-dead sunset and Hollywood sign views make the rooftop lounge Filifera an ideal place to entertain.

The 178-room Dream Hotel (off Cahuenga Boulevard at Selma Avenue) is the anchor for a self-contained nightlife, dining and hotel complex that seems more Vegas than Hollywood. Lobby art is by Mr. Brainwash, subject of “Exit Through the Gift Shop,” an immediate tip that the hotel is aimed at the party crowd.

The newly built property has numerous diversions on-site: the TAO Asian Bistro (ICM hosted its holiday party here), Beauty & Essex restaurant and Avenue nightclub off the main entrance. The Highlight Room is the hotel’s rooftop pool, cabanas, grill and bar, which also has an exclusive lounge Thursday-Saturday nights.

The sheltered rooftop grill is a brunch fave: the menu has all the current hits including avocado toast and artfully prepared granola and yogurt bowls. Recently launched on the hotel’s 10th floor is a 1,800-sq.-ft. Guest House Suite for those who want to go all out. There are a private terrace, a black egg-shaped soaking tub and a living room that also serves as a screening room. The suite’s cushy blue-velvet platform bed is the perfect vantage point to watch city lights and reason enough to stay in.

Need to know:

Dream Hollywood Hotel

6417 Selma Ave.

dreamhotels.com/hollywood

Hollywood Proper Residences

1550 N. El Centro

Hollywoodproper.com

Kimpton Everly Hotel

1800

Argyle Ave.

kimptonhotels.com