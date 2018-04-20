Though major studios used to crank them out by the truckload, today the movie musical is a fairly infrequent occurrence—not just because they’re commercially risky but because the genre itself is an inherently ambitious undertaking. There have been some moderately successful attempts in recent years at making musicals on an indie micro-budget (“Once,” “Colma,” Damien Chazelle’s pre- “La La Land” romance “Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench”). But the question lingers of to just what extent audiences are willing to accept a movie where people sing out their emotions sans the traditional accompaniment of dancing hordes and miscellaneous other spectacle.

Endeavoring to find out is “Wanderland,” a second directorial feature for Josh Klausner. His resume is otherwise dominated by broad comedy (writing “Date Night” and a “Shrek” sequel, handling second unit for Farrelly Brothers projects), but like 1999 debut “The 4th Floor”—a quasi-horror thriller with surreal touches—this is more an exercise in low-key quirkiness set in a slightly alternative universe where everything but our protagonist is a little “off.”

Not quite far off enough, though. If “Floor” was offbeat enough to hold interest, albeit not assertively so enough to achieve something closer to its influences (Polanski’s “The Tenant” etc.) than an ultimately forgettable B thriller, “Wanderland” struggles even toward that level of engagement. The model this time is Scorcese’s “After Hours” and other absurdist dark-night-of-the-soul comedies in which our hapless hero is forced through a series of strange encounters with stranger people. Yet real, inspired strangeness—not to mention laughs, and an actual point—proves elusive here, while the musical elements feel so inessential they might be excised entirely without notable loss. “Wanderland” deserves credit for trying something different. But such an effort shouldn’t end up so innocuous and inconsequential.

Alex (Tate Ellington, whose pleasing expressiveness is a plus, particularly given his character’s blank-slate conception) is a Manhattanite living a boring, lonely existence both in his tedious office job and apparently friendless private life. Lacking anything better to do, he accepts an apparent stranger’s online offer to use her Long Island house in an “enchanted forest” for the weekend.

Upon arriving, he finds he has the handsome, expansive place all to himself, but no cell phone signal, so he drives to the beach in search of one. There, he encounters a friendly British woman (Tara Summers) who invites him to a party, though he’s too shy to accept.

Then his car conks out, leaving him to hoof it for assistance. He lands on the farmhouse doorstep of a seemingly randy older woman (Victoria Clark) whom he flees, now pants-less (which means he’s now lost the address of the place he’s staying).

As dusk turns to night and night to dawn, his further circuitous adventures encompass random interactions with an erudite elderly man (Harris Yulin); a surfer-dude-type musician named Kale (Jack Dishel) who gets even spacier after quaffing some psychedelic punch; a surly ice cream server (Drew Powell) and his overprotective mum (Marceline Hugot); a houseful of hostile apparent radical-feminist Wiccans; a yachting couple (Ronald Guttman, Wendy Makkena); and so forth.

None of these encounters add up to much of anything. In fact, whenever a character seems on the verge of doing or becoming something more more than just vaguely oddball, Alex moves on to the next undercooked episode. Several (but not all) of these figures sing songs, albeit as casually as—and no more meaningfully than—any schmoe who might starts crooning along with the radio or a handy guitar. The offhand musical and staging of these moments is such that the eight original songs by Klausner, Wendy Parr and Atarah Valentine barely make an impact. They seem to simply digress from the already-meandering action, rather than actually playing any significant heightening or commentary role in it.

The only time a bigger arrangement and production fuss is expended on a tune is when a superstar podiatrist (Douglas Hodge) punches out “Shooting Stars” with a jazz band at his own upscale house party. Hodge, one of several performers here better known for stage work, is also the only cast member willing or allowed to display enough panache that this Doc’s eccentricity seems a funny end in itself—not just a half-baked tease toward some punchline that never arrives. It’s typical of “Wanderlust’s” tepidly almost-but-not-quite funny humor that at one point Alex is directed to find some possibly scary “bikers,” only they turn out to be not-so-scary bicyclists. Yep, that’s the whole joke.

At the fadeout we’re meant to understand that our hero’s mildly wild night—so mild it wouldn’t even make all that impressive a verbal anecdote—has had some cathartic effect on him. Maybe he’ll loosen up a bit now, or at least stare at his phone less. But reaching this point is a little like getting one of those “light-touch” massages where you’re still waiting for the experience to begin when you’re told it’s over. Toward the end, a “biker” (Valentine) sings Modern English’s 1982 hit “I Melt With You,” one of a half-dozen non-original songs heard here as well. But who’s melted, and why? “Wanderlust” seems desirous of igniting our emotions, but it remains stubbornly room-temperature throughout, confident in a droll air that itself feels half-baked. It’s bewildering that the most propulsive music here is saved for the closing credits, when that energy—any energy—was greatly needed throughout.

This “quirky” doodle of a movie shows all signs of having been made with accomplished friends who doubtless had a fine time doing it. But despite their varied, often illustrious credits on Broadway, film, TV and the West End, they can’t eke much magic from such thin material. “Wanderland” looks good in Brett Jutkiewicz’s widescreen lensing, with other tech/design contributions also pro—but one searches in vain to find some tangible content, or even assertive personality, inside the smooth packaging.