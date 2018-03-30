Film Review: ‘Tyler Perry’s Acrimony’

In “Fatal Attraction” (1987), the thriller that brought a new kind of possessed feminine rage to the screen, the Glenn Close character — a scorned Medusa — often did things that looked crazy. She stalked and terrorized, flashed her demon smile, and boiled a bunny. Yet there was a core of furious sanity to her lunacy. She’d been seduced and betrayed, and she stood in for all the women who had ever felt used in that way. She may have snapped, but on the movie’s terms she’d earned the right to go off her rocker.

“Tyler Perry’s Acrimony” is Perry’s off-the-wall, inside-out, topsy-turvy variation on “Fatal Attraction.” The central character, Melinda, played by Taraji P. Henson in what has become her trademark mode of this-one-goes-to-eleven wrath, looks out from the screen with an anger so coldly consuming it turns her skin to ash. The film opens in a courtroom, where Melinda, in purple lipstick, scowling like a kabuki puppet, is chastised by the judge for failing to obey a restraining order. We then see her in her therapist’s office, brooding and chain-smoking as she discusses the relationship that ruined her life.

What we hear on the soundtrack (and a lot of this movie — too much of it — is Taraji P. Henson telling us things on the soundtrack), is a narrative of absolute betrayal: the con man named Robert who seduced Melinda with his lies and his soft-spoken manner, and who took all her money, and kept lying and stealing and betraying. No wonder she felt like she had to get even. With every hoarse breath, she tells us: The bastard had it coming.

But everything that happens in “Acrimony” feels a little off-kilter, because the story the movie presents doesn’t track with what Melinda is telling us. And it’s not always clear where the disconnect is coming from. Melinda, as the film goes on, is revealed to be a deeply unreliable narrator. But the trouble with this love-story-from-hell thriller — and the reason it may leave even Perry’s fans scratching their heads — is that Perry, in “Acrimony,” is a grabby but unreliable filmmaker. He has made a wildly scattershot drama in which overwrought feminine rage, diary-of-a-mad-woman craziness, and inept filmmaking are all but inseparable.

What makes it genuinely confusing is that for a while, it seems like Melinda is delivering the straight-up truth. In college, she meets Robert (the two are played by Ajiona Alexus, who plays the younger version of Henson on Empire, and Antonio Madison), and he seems the perfect handsome selfless dude. At least, until her mother’s funeral, when he exploits her grief to seduce her and then gets her to take $25,000 out of her inheritance to buy him a vintage car. Then he doesn’t call her for two days, and she shows up at grungy trailer home he lives in, and — yes — he’s sleeping with someone else.

This is a little too much sleazy behavior too early on, but the real trouble with Robert is that he’s a flake and a sponger. Now played by the fascinatingly tense actor Lyriq Bent, he’s working on an invention he says will make them rich: a self-charging battery he dreams of selling to the Prescott company. The company has a lottery system for looking at potential clients, and Robert spends years — like, literally, a decade —standing outside the corporate headquarters, trying to wrangle an appointment. But if his crusade seems nuts (and it sort of does), it’s mostly in a cut-rate filmmaking way. If he’s really such a brilliant inventor, couldn’t he manage to land an appointment? There is, to be sure, a racial-political subtext (a black man without connections can’t just land an appointment), but the effect is to shore up the notion that Melinda is waiting around for a pipe dream that’s destined not to happen. Robert drains her finances (she’s forced to mortgage the home she inherited from her mother), and by sticking with him she appears to be colluding in the slow-motion destruction of her life. So can we really say that she’s been “betrayed”?

The hook of “Acrimony” is clear: The audience wants to see Taraji P. Henson go hog-wild with rage. And yes, that happens, after Melinda gets divorced and learns that the women who’s replaced her will now reap all the benefits she never got in her marriage. That’s a good subject for a domestic-jealousy thriller — except that the movie, by this point, has established that Melinda is a paranoid crackpot. Which raises the question: When the heroine of a deranged soap opera has borderline personality disorder, does her anger come from the situation that provokes it — or is that merely the excuse? None of this has much suspenseful grip, because the movie, made with Perry’s expository bluntness, isn’t crafted well enough to draw us into the psychological states it depicts. By the time “Acrimony” reaches its Grand Guignol finale, it’s the movie that seems like it has borderline personality disorder.