Cannes Film Review: ‘Sorry Angel’

As any cinephile can tell you, there are some directors we love despite the fact they have never made a great film, but rather on the uniqueness of their voices and the hope that one day they will ultimately deliver on their potential. In the case of Christophe Honoré, his delightful “Love Songs” landed him on that list, even if no one would argue that the effervescent 2007 menàge-à-trois musical was a masterpiece, while every subsequent film has slightly chipped away at our affection.

Now, with “Sorry Angel” (whose English title represents an adorable, if totally arbitrary translation of the French “Plaire, aimer et courir vite”), Honoré at last makes good on our faith in his talent, delivering a deeply personal queer romance that combines his best qualities as a filmmaker, even as it splits his identity between two men at opposite ends of life, HIV-positive writer Jacques (Pierre Deladonchamps) and college-aged reader Arthur (Vincent Lacoste), each one falling in love with the idea of one another.

Though never explicitly stated by the film, which treats its impulsive follow-their-heart characters as realistic three-dimensional people, the two parties in this romance may as well be twin halves of Honoré’s own personality: one, the eager and open-minded Breton student slowly coming to grips with his own identity, the other, a more cynical and weary soul resigned to the idea that he will never experience another meaningful connection. For those who accuse homosexuals of being the ultimate narcissists, falling only for mirror images of themselves, “Sorry Angel” would appear to be the most damning example. And yet, what author doesn’t project himself onto every character he writes?

More Reviews Cannes Film Review: 'Dead Souls'

Color-coding practically every costume and prop to the movie’s blue outlook, Honoré isn’t merely navel-gazing here, but seeking out some deeper statement about romance, serving up a shaggy, yet sincere portrait of contemporary love — albeit in an age before cell phones and hookup apps, when gay men cruised car parks after dark, and let calls from past tricks go to their answering machines — that’s informed by his own life experience. The director introduces Jacques and Arthur in an energetic, smash-cut montage between the two men’s worlds which, by the power of editing alone, conveys the sense that they are destined for one another. But “Sorry Angel” isn’t so simple-minded about their fates, and there’s nothing neat or tidy about the way the subsequent interactions play out.

On a work-related trip to Rennes, where one of his plays is being produced, Jacques ducks into a cinema and notices Arthur in the dark. They have instant chemistry and casually agree to meet later. The tryst goes well enough that they keep in touch, but Jacques is stand-offish, as if protecting himself from getting attached — with good reason, since we witness how painful it is for him to observe the final stages of a former lover’s decline to AIDS. Meanwhile, Arthur feels just the opposite: Having spent his entire life in a small town, he’s eager to embrace being gay, and seizes his connection with Jacques as the excuse he needs to move to Paris. And so, they can’t help but hurt one another (which, one supposes, is where the English title comes from).

Poignantly enough, “Sorry Angel” isn’t defined by the inevitable tragedy, but rather by the way characters express love for one another throughout. Honoré eschews traditional exposition, so it may take a bit of work for audiences to figure out either the chronology/geography (which skips around in place and time) or basic connections between characters (it’s not until nearly two hours in that Honoré introduces the mother of Jacques’ son, or offers the slightest indication of why he’s a father). The movie is longer than it needs to be, but never dull, and some of the best scenes don’t involve Arthur at all, but Jacques’ best friend and neighbor Mathieu (Denis Podalydès, a respected stage actor who brings real gravitas to the film).

Launched in competition at Cannes a full 11 years after “Love Songs,” Honoré’s feels like a rejoinder to a handful of LGBT-themed movies to have screened at the festival during the intervening years. It gives Deladonchamps — the breakout star of “Stranger by the Lake,” which translated the risk of anonymous sex in public spaces into a Hitchcockian thriller — a chance to go deep, exploring a contradictory and often self-defeating persona. It’s honest about nudity and the inherent clumsiness of gay sex, countering the porn-star fantasy peddled by “Blue Is the Warmest Color” with scenes in which partners fumble and disappoint one another in bed. And it arrives a year after the politically minded ACT UP drama “BPM,” focusing not on the heroic early victims who took the virus seriously, but a handful of characters who allowed apathy consume them.

These aren’t necessarily the “right” answers when it comes to telling a same-sex love story, but they sincerely represent Honoré’s truth. For years, “gay movies” were practically a genre unto themselves, neatly conforming to one of three categories: stories about coming out, stories about unrequited love, and stories about the impact of AIDS. “Sorry Angel” succeeds in ticking all three boxes without falling into any one, and though it’s hardly the first to do so (most LGBT festivals are dedicated to representing a far more diverse range of experiences today), the fact that it’s considered a mainstream release in France and makes no apologies about the frank treatment of its characters’ sexuality represents yet another major stride in the treatment of gay relationships on screen.