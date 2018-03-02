You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘Let Yourself Go”

Tired jokes and exhausted situational humor are the stock-in-trade of this standard-issue mainstream comedy.

By

Jay's Most Recent Stories

View All
Let Yourself Go review
CREDIT: Courtesy Rai Com
Director:
Francesco Amato
With:
Toni Servillo, Verónica Echegui, Carla Signoris, Luca Marinelli, Pietro Sermonti, Carlo De Ruggieri, Valentina Carnelutti, Giulio Beranek, Vincenzo Nemolato, Odette Adado, Antonio Petrocelli, Glen Blackhall, Paolo Graziosi, Giacomo Poretti.
Release Date:
Mar 2, 2018

1 hour 43 minutes

Official Site: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt4932388/reference

If you thought seders at your great-aunt Rivka’s were dully predictable affairs, you may want to skip Francesco Amato’s bland Italian laffer “Let Yourself Go.” Set in Rome’s Jewish community, this formulaic comedy about an uptight shrink who loosens up thanks to a shiksa personal trainer is standard-issue Italian fare, with the sole difference being that everyone isn’t Catholic. Stateside Jewish niche distributor Menemsha Films knows its audience (Florida is the first stop); it’s not to be confused with having an appeal to the art-house crowd — unless foreign language is the sole criterion. Local box office finished modestly last spring with just over $2 million in receipts, though the film did win best comedy at the Italian Golden Globes.

Even the great Toni Servillo, usually so adept at freshly delineating each new role, feels old hat here as Elia Venezia, a Freudian psychotherapist more interested in pastries than patients. As stingy as he is sardonic, Elia is separated from wife Giovanna (Carla Signoris) but not divorced, since he’s too cheap to pay a lawyer (or so she says). They still behave like a couple, living side by side in separate spaces carved out of their former super-large apartment, across the street from Rome’s main synagogue. But he’s sensing that she’s stepping out with someone else.

More Reviews

Following mild chest pains, Elia’s commanded to get in shape and hires ditzy Spanish tamale Claudia (Verónica Echegui) as his personal trainer: Thus a man who treats the pyche is matched with a woman who treats the body. He’s cultured and fusty, she’s doltish and free-spirited, but they’re each using the other, even if Claudia’s character is so poorly written that it’s never clear what she wants or why she wants it. Then again, like everyone else apart from Giovanna, she’s a caricature, not a real person. That’s certainly true of her ex-b.f. Ettore (Luca Marinelli), a jewel robber so thick he makes Tex Avery’s Willoughby seem brainy.

The clash between sheer idiocy and Elia’s soon-to-be-challenged reserve is meant to be the prime generator of laughs, though the execution isn’t exactly fresh. At least the jokes are better than the panoply of politically incorrect “humor” that so frequently appears in Italian comedies. No doubt the scriptwriters thought that having Claudia’s daughter Jennifer Maria (Odette Adado) be the Afro-Italian product of her liaison with a drug dealer from Cape Verde would show how inclusive and contemporary they are, but did they really think they’d get a good chuckle when Claudia tosses off the line, “She’s not really black, she’s brown”? Oh wait, didn’t Silvio Berlusconi say that President Obama was “tanned”?

Together with the Jewish setting (yes, there are kosher restaurants in the Eternal City), attractive images of Rome will be a selling point, all shot in a honeyed glow. Though not at all connected to Italian Jewry, the traditional Ashkenazi tune “Mazel Tov” is tossed in for further schmaltz.

Film Review: 'Let Yourself Go"

Reviewed online in Rome, March 1, 2018. Running time: 103 MIN. Original title: “Lasciati Andare.”

Production: (Italy) A Menemsha Films (in the U.S.), 01 Distribution (in Italy) release of a Cattleya production, with Rai Cinema. (International sales: Rai.com, Rome.) Produced by Riccardo Tozzi, Giovanni Stabilini, Marco Chimenz.

Crew: Director: Francesco Amato. Screenplay, Francesco Bruni, Davide Lantieri, Amato. Camera (color, widescreen), Vladan Radovic. Editor, Luigi Mearelli. Music, Andrea Farri.

With: Toni Servillo, Verónica Echegui, Carla Signoris, Luca Marinelli, Pietro Sermonti, Carlo De Ruggieri, Valentina Carnelutti, Giulio Beranek, Vincenzo Nemolato, Odette Adado, Antonio Petrocelli, Glen Blackhall, Paolo Graziosi, Giacomo Poretti.

More Film

  • 'L'Animale' Review: Berlin Film Festival

    Berlin Film Review: 'L'Animale'

    If you thought seders at your great-aunt Rivka’s were dully predictable affairs, you may want to skip Francesco Amato’s bland Italian laffer “Let Yourself Go.” Set in Rome’s Jewish community, this formulaic comedy about an uptight shrink who loosens up thanks to a shiksa personal trainer is standard-issue Italian fare, with the sole difference being […]

  • Let Yourself Go review

    Film Review: 'Let Yourself Go"

    If you thought seders at your great-aunt Rivka’s were dully predictable affairs, you may want to skip Francesco Amato’s bland Italian laffer “Let Yourself Go.” Set in Rome’s Jewish community, this formulaic comedy about an uptight shrink who loosens up thanks to a shiksa personal trainer is standard-issue Italian fare, with the sole difference being […]

  • A guerilla art installation entitled 'Casting

    Harvey Weinstein 'Casting Couch' Statue Debuts Ahead of Oscars

    If you thought seders at your great-aunt Rivka’s were dully predictable affairs, you may want to skip Francesco Amato’s bland Italian laffer “Let Yourself Go.” Set in Rome’s Jewish community, this formulaic comedy about an uptight shrink who loosens up thanks to a shiksa personal trainer is standard-issue Italian fare, with the sole difference being […]

  • 'Fake Tattoos' Review: Fresh-Faced, Rock 'n'

    Berlin Film Review: 'Fake Tattoos'

    If you thought seders at your great-aunt Rivka’s were dully predictable affairs, you may want to skip Francesco Amato’s bland Italian laffer “Let Yourself Go.” Set in Rome’s Jewish community, this formulaic comedy about an uptight shrink who loosens up thanks to a shiksa personal trainer is standard-issue Italian fare, with the sole difference being […]

  • Oscars: Time's Up Movement to Get

    Oscars Will Dedicate a Moment to Support the Time's Up Movement

    If you thought seders at your great-aunt Rivka’s were dully predictable affairs, you may want to skip Francesco Amato’s bland Italian laffer “Let Yourself Go.” Set in Rome’s Jewish community, this formulaic comedy about an uptight shrink who loosens up thanks to a shiksa personal trainer is standard-issue Italian fare, with the sole difference being […]

  • Jim Gianopulos and Francis Ford CoppolaDorothy

    Francis Coppola Helps Paramount Dedicate Building to Pioneer Director Dorothy Arzner

    If you thought seders at your great-aunt Rivka’s were dully predictable affairs, you may want to skip Francesco Amato’s bland Italian laffer “Let Yourself Go.” Set in Rome’s Jewish community, this formulaic comedy about an uptight shrink who loosens up thanks to a shiksa personal trainer is standard-issue Italian fare, with the sole difference being […]

  • Will Packer

    Marsai Martin Comedy 'Little,' Two Other Will Packer Films Get Release Dates

    If you thought seders at your great-aunt Rivka’s were dully predictable affairs, you may want to skip Francesco Amato’s bland Italian laffer “Let Yourself Go.” Set in Rome’s Jewish community, this formulaic comedy about an uptight shrink who loosens up thanks to a shiksa personal trainer is standard-issue Italian fare, with the sole difference being […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad