You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SXSW Film Review: ‘First Light’

A close encounter of the third kind sparks a star-crossed teenage romance of the bland kind in Jason Stone's sci-fi drama.

By
Peter Debruge

Chief Film Critic

Peter's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of SXSW
With:
Stefanie Scott, Théodore Pellerin, Saïd Taghmaoui, Percy Hynes White, Jahmil French, James Wotherspoon, Kate Burton.

1 hour 31 minutes

“First Light” begins with a cluster of UFOs flying low over a stretch of central California sky and ends with a shot that suggests writer-director Jason Stone has a much more ambitious project up his sleeve, if only someone will give him the money to direct it. For audiences, it can be frustrating to realize you’re not watching a movie so much as a glorified audition piece — although that strategy did wonders for Gareth Edwards, who parlayed his alien-invasion melodrama “Monsters” into bigger things. If producers are willing to hand first a “Godzilla” movie and then a “Star Wars” spinoff to such a director, then Stone’s calling-card stunt ought to generate its creator some kind of opportunity.

Still, the question remains: What, if anything, does Stone have to add to the already oversaturated UFO genre, which had been pretty much exhausted by the time “The X-Files” went off the air nearly 16 years ago? Apart from the uncommon notion that these mysterious visitors may actually mean us well, the film seems a little too comfortable with clichés, right down to the men in black who show up mid-movie to ruin everybody’s fun.

More Reviews

To Stone’s credit, compared to the gimmicky found-footage projects that have nearly run the genre dry, “First Light” is a real movie, with a proper script and elegant cinematography. He even makes relatively novel use of drone footage — another overused device in indie movies today — stalking his characters from above early on, and later hovering at the level of alien ships. (He leans on the technique a bit too heavily, perhaps, but it’s a tool that previous extraterrestrial stories haven’t had: shooting with cameras that could themselves be mistaken for UFOs.)

Maybe the fact that the central characters in “First Light” are teenagers will help, serving to attract an audience young enough that such a story will seem novel. Our protagonist is a tall, awkward-looking teen named Sean (Canadian actor Théodore Pellerin), who might have been the bully in a more stereotypically cast film: He’s gangly and somewhat hatchet-faced, with oversized ears, nose, and lips. When not taking care of his kid brother and nearly catatonic grandmother, Sean lurks near the keg at a bonfire party out at the quarry, staring creepily at Alex (Stefanie Scott), the pretty-in-a-plain-kind-of-way girl he hasn’t mustered the courage to speak to since they started high school.

And so Alex disappears with another guy (James Wotherspoon), wandering off to go skinny dipping. We’re made to believe that Sean is somehow the better gentleman, that if he got Alex alone, he would respect her so hard, she’d never fall in love — or something — but no one here has any kind of chemistry, so we just go along with the movie’s own idea of its characters. While Sean is sulking, something happens to Alex in the water: A series of lights appear overhead. She isn’t abducted, but rather imbued with an otherworldly energy. The next thing Alex knows, she’s walking down a dirt road in her undies, her mind blank.

A wild-eyed guy (Saïd Taghmaoui) who spends his evenings chasing after the UFOs in his pickup truck spots the lost teen and drives her into town, where she calls Sean. Now’s his chance, he figures, and Sean proceeds to prove what a devoted partner he would be, sticking by her even after she starts to exhibit creepy new powers — like folding cars and levitating in mid-air. It’s fun to watch a teenage girl manifest such physically impossible feats with her mind (shades of “Stranger Things,” Stephen King, and “Starman” all in one), but less amusing to follow the movie into familiar territory once the authorities manage to track them down.

Are they a 21st-century Romeo and Juliet, pried apart because he’s from the wrong family and she’s … an alien? Is this a case of another filmmaker exploiting our inherent distrust of the government, which is always sticking its nose in … teenage romance? “First Light” doesn’t invent anything new, per se, but somehow, in splicing elements from other movies, it fails to achieve the emotional core of its own formula. The last couple scenes ought to be epic (certainly, that’s the intention in using “Outro” from M83’s “Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming” album), but instead feel rather obligatory, teasing the movie that “First Light” could have been.

SXSW Film Review: 'First Light'

Reviewed at CAA screening room, Los Angeles, March 6, 2018. (In SXSW Film Festival — Visions.) Running time: 91 MIN.

Production: A Fortitude Intl., Kirin Media, Exhibit, Shanghai Longzhilin Culture Investment Partnership, Automatik presentation, in association with Entertainment One, of an Oddfellows, Bunk 11 Pictures production. Producers: Chris Ferguson, Michael Baker. Executive producers: Patrick Roy, Christina Kubacki, Ben Silverman, Lisa Wolofsky, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Jeff Chao, Jianjun (Leo) Zheng, Justin Begnaud, Fernando Loureiro, Roberto Vasconcellos. Co-executive producers: Giuliana Bertuzzi, Marlaina Mah, Andrew Levine, Rian Cahill. Co-producer: Aaron Barnett.

Crew: Director: Jason Stone. Screenplay: Stone; story: Stone, Andrew Cerin. Camera (color, widescreen): David Robert Jones. Editor: Gregory Ng. Music: Edo Van Breemen.

With: Stefanie Scott, Théodore Pellerin, Saïd Taghmaoui, Percy Hynes White, Jahmil French, James Wotherspoon, Kate Burton.

More Film

  • Damsel Sundance Film Festival

    Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska's 'Damsel' Lands at Magnolia Pictures

    “First Light” begins with a cluster of UFOs flying low over a stretch of central California sky and ends with a shot that suggests writer-director Jason Stone has a much more ambitious project up his sleeve, if only someone will give him the money to direct it. For audiences, it can be frustrating to realize […]

  • Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen Star in

    Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen to Star in 'The Good Liar'

    “First Light” begins with a cluster of UFOs flying low over a stretch of central California sky and ends with a shot that suggests writer-director Jason Stone has a much more ambitious project up his sleeve, if only someone will give him the money to direct it. For audiences, it can be frustrating to realize […]

  • Dorothy Kilgallen (died 11/36) Am American

    Dorothy Kilgallen Film in the Works From Dowdle Brothers

    “First Light” begins with a cluster of UFOs flying low over a stretch of central California sky and ends with a shot that suggests writer-director Jason Stone has a much more ambitious project up his sleeve, if only someone will give him the money to direct it. For audiences, it can be frustrating to realize […]

  • 'First Light' Review: A New Take

    SXSW Film Review: 'First Light'

    “First Light” begins with a cluster of UFOs flying low over a stretch of central California sky and ends with a shot that suggests writer-director Jason Stone has a much more ambitious project up his sleeve, if only someone will give him the money to direct it. For audiences, it can be frustrating to realize […]

  • Jake Gyllenhaal Dan Gilroy

    Netflix's Dan Gilroy-Jake Gyllenhaal Film Sets Ensemble (EXCLUSIVE)

    “First Light” begins with a cluster of UFOs flying low over a stretch of central California sky and ends with a shot that suggests writer-director Jason Stone has a much more ambitious project up his sleeve, if only someone will give him the money to direct it. For audiences, it can be frustrating to realize […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad