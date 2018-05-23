Film Review: Jim Carrey in ‘Dark Crimes’

Jim Carrey tones himself down (too much) as a Polish police detective out to solve a kinky murder in a grade-Z thriller swathed in "minimalist" style.

By
Owen Gleiberman

Chief Film Critic

Owen's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dark Crimes Jim Carrey review
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix
Director:
Alexandros Avranas
With:
Jim Carrey, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Marton Csokas, Kati Outinen, Vlad Ivanov, Agata Kulesza, Robert Wieckiewicz.
Release Date:
May 18, 2018

Official Site: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1901024/

In “Dark Crimes,” Jim Carrey wears a grayish beard, cropped hair, and the jacket and turtleneck of a silently dissident Slavic literature professor from the mid-’60s. His character, named Tadek, is actually a Polish police officer, and Carrey speaks in an accent that’s so whispery and vague I got the feeling that if he were playing a Polish plumber back in his “In Living Color” sketch-comedy days, he might have worked that much harder to make his inflections authentic.

Tadek is a detective who got demoted to the lowly job of records-room clerk after a botched investigation. Desperate to win back his status, and his dignity, too, he seizes on a murder case that no one else will touch, maybe because it involves a sex club frequented by his boss. Throughout “Dark Crimes,” Carrey broods and stares like an actor who’s out to muffle any hint of his natural spirit by swathing it in poker-faced gloom. It’s as if he thought: The less I act here, the more I’ll seem like I’m “acting.” That beard seems to be literally tugging his head down.

The movie opens with images of what goes on inside The Cave, a hellfire S&M club where naked women are paraded around on dog leashes and abused in even more garish ways. None of it, however, is coerced; the film keeps making the point that the women are there voluntarily, strictly for the money. “Dark Crimes” could be one of those straight-to-tape movies from the 1980s — this one, loosely based on a true-crime New Yorker article, sat on the shelf for two years and will soon head straight to VOD — that wants to sell you on the idea that it’s all about crimes of passion. The sin of desire. Really, though, it’s a murder mystery with one twist, a movie just muddled enough to make you forget that crimes of kink aren’t actual crimes.

More Reviews

The hog-tied body of one of the club’s patrons has been fished out of the river. Tadek is sure he knows who the killer is: a writer, Kozlov, played by Marton Csokas as a nihilist dog who glowers at everyone with fulminating superiority. Kozlov has written a novel full of sex and homicide that appears to duplicate the circumstances of the murder. It’s full of windy passages of pulp Dostoyevsky, which we hear the author read on tape (“You murder a man, and the moment it’s done you’re already retelling the story to yourself, so that the act of killing is not your act of killing…”). But is what’s on the page, in a work of fiction, the only evidence Tadek has to go on? That and Kozlov’s insinuating outlaw-genius demeanor?

It’s all far too obvious (the novel should have been called “Red Herring”), and we spend most of “Dark Crimes” waiting for the other shoe to drop. That’s a problem, since the film’s pace never deviates from its hushed, deliberate, anticipatory gaze — it’s stuck in thriller-foreplay mode. The whole thing is a glossy “minimalist” tease, whether it’s showing us surveillance footage of the sex club whose activities we never get a detailed enough glimpse of or the spark that flames up between Tadek and Kozlov’s ex-partner, played by Charlotte Gainsbourg as a masochist who wears her bruises with pride.

Gainsbourg, as she proved in Lars von Trier’s “Nymphomaniac,” is such a fine actress that she can do a nude scene in which she communicates emotion entirely with the muscles of her back. She outclasses this movie, unlike Carrey, who for all his talent seems trapped in it. That’s what happens when an actor out to stretch tries to reel himself in at the same time.

Film Review: Jim Carrey in 'Dark Crimes'

Reviewed on-line, May 21, 2017. MPAA Rating: R. Running time: 96 MIN.

Production: A Saban Films release of a Los Angeles Media Fund, RatPac Entertainment, Gerson Films production, in association with Opus Films, with support from the Polish Film Institute, the City of Krakow, the Krakow Film Commission. Producers: Brett Ratner, David Gerson, John Chen, Jeffrey Soros, Simon Horsman. Executive producers: Kasia Nabialczyk, James Packer, Michael Aguilar, Patrick Murray.

Crew: Director: Alexandros Avranas. Screenplay: Jeremy Brock. Camera (color, widescreen): Michel Englert. Editor: Agnieszka Glinska. Music: Richard Patrick, Tobias Enhus.

With: Jim Carrey, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Marton Csokas, Kati Outinen, Vlad Ivanov, Agata Kulesza, Robert Wieckiewicz.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Westworld' May Be Too Complex for

    Why 'Westworld' May Be Too Complex for Its Own Good

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Patty JenkinsKering Women in Motion Awards

    Patty Jenkins Honored With Women in Motion Award at Cannes

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

  • Salma Hayek Kering

    Salma Hayek on How Parkland Students' Activism Connects to #MeToo Movement

More Film

  • Dark Crimes Jim Carrey review

    Film Review: Jim Carrey in 'Dark Crimes'

    In “Dark Crimes,” Jim Carrey wears a grayish beard, cropped hair, and the jacket and turtleneck of a silently dissident Slavic literature professor from the mid-’60s. His character, named Tadek, is actually a Polish police officer, and Carrey speaks in an accent that’s so whispery and vague I got the feeling that if he were […]

  • Buster Keaton

    Film News Roundup: City of Los Angeles Names June 16 Buster Keaton Day

    In “Dark Crimes,” Jim Carrey wears a grayish beard, cropped hair, and the jacket and turtleneck of a silently dissident Slavic literature professor from the mid-’60s. His character, named Tadek, is actually a Polish police officer, and Carrey speaks in an accent that’s so whispery and vague I got the feeling that if he were […]

  • Michelle Williams This Is Jane

    Michelle Williams to Star in Underground Abortion Movie 'This Is Jane'

    In “Dark Crimes,” Jim Carrey wears a grayish beard, cropped hair, and the jacket and turtleneck of a silently dissident Slavic literature professor from the mid-’60s. His character, named Tadek, is actually a Polish police officer, and Carrey speaks in an accent that’s so whispery and vague I got the feeling that if he were […]

  • catastrophe

    Number of Female Writers in British Film and TV at ‘Abjectly Low Levels’

    In “Dark Crimes,” Jim Carrey wears a grayish beard, cropped hair, and the jacket and turtleneck of a silently dissident Slavic literature professor from the mid-’60s. His character, named Tadek, is actually a Polish police officer, and Carrey speaks in an accent that’s so whispery and vague I got the feeling that if he were […]

  • Liam Neeson Men in Black

    Liam Neeson in Talks to Join 'Men in Black' Spinoff (EXCLUSIVE)

    In “Dark Crimes,” Jim Carrey wears a grayish beard, cropped hair, and the jacket and turtleneck of a silently dissident Slavic literature professor from the mid-’60s. His character, named Tadek, is actually a Polish police officer, and Carrey speaks in an accent that’s so whispery and vague I got the feeling that if he were […]

  • Chad Stahelski Analog

    'John Wick's' Chad Stahelski to Direct Sci-Fi Movie 'Analog' for Lionsgate

    In “Dark Crimes,” Jim Carrey wears a grayish beard, cropped hair, and the jacket and turtleneck of a silently dissident Slavic literature professor from the mid-’60s. His character, named Tadek, is actually a Polish police officer, and Carrey speaks in an accent that’s so whispery and vague I got the feeling that if he were […]

  • moviepass card

    MoviePass Parent's Stock Slides Again on Cash Shortage Fears

    In “Dark Crimes,” Jim Carrey wears a grayish beard, cropped hair, and the jacket and turtleneck of a silently dissident Slavic literature professor from the mid-’60s. His character, named Tadek, is actually a Polish police officer, and Carrey speaks in an accent that’s so whispery and vague I got the feeling that if he were […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad