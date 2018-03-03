You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Berlin Film Review: ‘Cross My Heart’

Inspired by Quebec's 1970 separatist crisis, a girl enacts a desperate plan to keep her makeshift family together in Luc Picard's gentle charmer.

CREDIT: Photo Philippe Bosse / Echo Medi
Director:
Luc Picard
With:
Milya Corbeil-Gauvreau, Anthony Bouchard, Henri Picard, Alexis Guay, Clare Coulter, Maude Laurendeau, Julie Ménard, Jean-François Boudreau, Martin Desgagné, Sophie Cadieux. (French, English dialogue)

1 hour 41 minutes

When a child is forced to grow up too soon, who can tell which of their piecemeal impressions of the world — gleaned from TV news reports, overheard adult conversations and garbled schoolyard gossip — they’ll have taken to heart and cobbled into a plan of action? In the case of Canadian actor and director Luc Picard’s “Cross My Heart,” a sensitive adaptation of Nicole Bélanger’s novel “Les Rois Mongols,” there are two main factors that govern the radical course taken by solemn 12-year-old Manon (Milya Corbeil-Gauvreau). She won’t be separated from her adored (and adorable) younger brother Mimi (Anthony Bouchard), and her family is disintegrating during the infamous 1970 October Crisis in Quebec.

Among the things that float into Manon’s absorbent psyche are the worsening illness of her father (Martin Desgagnés), her mother’s fragility and mounting financial woes, the dread term “foster care” and the background hubbub about the kidnapping of two government officials by a separatist paramilitary group. “Are they good or bad?” Manon asks her father. “They’re good guys doing a bad thing,” he replies. Her crash course in moral relativism is curtailed, however, when her overwhelmed mother (Maude Laurendeau) can no longer cope and brings in a social worker (Sophie Cadieux), who threatens not only to send Manon and Mimi away, but to send them separately. In cahoots with her cousins, Martin (Henri Richer-Picard) and Denis (Alexis Guay), Manon half-bakes a plan to kidnap a wheelchair-bound old lady (Clare Coulter) and bring her to a deserted shack in the countryside. There they can all hole up, using her as leverage for their freedom, not to put too fine a point on it, to self-determine.

The fact that this makes very little sense is almost a strength of Picard and Belanger’s screenplay: We’re made painfully aware of the youth and vulnerability of these kids by the massive blind spots and general myopia of this harebrained scheme — the logic of which is better suited to a pillow fort or a tree house than the real, dangerous world. And it seems perfectly natural that their intentions change again as they settle into a new rhythm. Their act of violence actually gives rise to a temporary idyll in which the inherent sweetness and bruised idealism of these young people even wins over their captive (who, in a flourish more poignant than wholly believable does not speak a word of French). “What do you want from me?” she asks querulously. “We want you to be our grandmother” comes the reply, and by that stage it’s not a ploy to calm a hostage but a real desire, and she positively beams in response.

With deft direction for his young actors, a feel for gentle comedy and an almost-too-precise eye for period detailing, Picard polishes the film to a fine gleam, enhanced by the control of François Dutil’s warm, chocolate, mustard and claret-colored images. All of this smoothes over the rough edges — it’s not every family drama that attempts to reconcile a child’s-eye adventure story with divisive questions about terrorists versus freedom-fighters and the ends justifying the means. But though the theme can loosely be read as analogous to the Quebecois independence movement, with the region paralleling the neglected offspring of distracted or enfeebled parents, the primary design here is not to push a political agenda or to make these children into metaphorical martyrs. It’s really just a bittersweet tale of kids teaching the adult world a thing or two about loyalty and family and being true to your word; promise-keeping is central to “Cross My Heart,” but no one hopes to die.

Reviewed at Berlin Film Festival (Generations Kplus), Feb. 27, 2018. Running Time: 101 MIN. (Original Title: "Les Rois Mongols")

Production: (Canada) A Telefiction Distribution release (in Canada) of an Echo Media production with the support of Telefilm Canada. (International Sales: Telefiction Distribution & Marketing, Montreal.) Producers: Luc Châtelain, Stéphanie Pages.

Crew: Director: Luc Picard. Screenplay: Picard, Nicole Bélanger, based on the novel "Les Rois Mongols" by Nicole Bélanger. Camera (color): François Dutil. Editor: Carmen Mélanie Pépin. Music: Viviane Audet, Robin Joël Cool, Alexis Martin.

With: Milya Corbeil-Gauvreau, Anthony Bouchard, Henri Picard, Alexis Guay, Clare Coulter, Maude Laurendeau, Julie Ménard, Jean-François Boudreau, Martin Desgagné, Sophie Cadieux. (French, English dialogue)

