Cannes Film Review: Gasper Noe’s ‘Climax’

Gasper Noe is a filmmaker who literally wants to show you hell on earth. He wants to lead you into the pit, to make the ultimate shocking spectacle of our violence and addiction and depravity. He did it in two sequences of “Irreversible,” his 2002 drama of degenerate psycho horror: At a nightclub, a man smashed someone’s face — over and over — with a fire extinguisher, until his entire head was turned into hamburger. (When I first saw the movie, it looked so real that I thought, for a moment, Noe had filmed an actual murder.) Then, in an empty tunnel, Noe staged a rape sequence in a hideously long and unflinching shot — one of the most excruciating scenes ever filmed. You were practically invited to debate the morality of what you were seeing, yet there was no denying the debauched mastery of the button-pushing.

Ever since then, however, Gasper Noe’s career has been haunted by a single question: Once you’ve taken your audience to hell, what do you do for an encore?

“Climax,” Noe’s latest plunge into the forbidden zone, lets you touch, once again, the blue flame of his talent. For about 45 minutes, it’s quite compelling, and with its ensemble cast of 20 young dancers, it feels like a new flavor for this artist of scandal. It’s a far better film than “Enter the Void” or “Love,” in which Noe worked so hard to shove everything to the extreme — that’s now his brand — that more quickly become less. And less. As a filmmaker, Noe is now a junkie of evil: He keeps reaching, through increasingly numb tolerance levels, for a higher high, and he has no idea when he’s crashing. Yet “Climax” works, at least when it’s willing to be a human drama. But then it begins to sink in that you’re watching “Fame” as told by the Marquis de Sade with a Steadicam.

The movie opens with videotaped interviews of the dancers (seen on an old TV), who’ve been assembled in a troupe that’s scheduled to tour France and the U.S. They all look to be in their early-to-mid-twenties, and they’re bursting, in different ways (some sullen, some punchy), with hipster street confidence. Then the movie cuts to a choreographed sequence set in a dank rehearsal space (it looks like an empty wedding reception hall), set to throbbing ’90s EDM and photographed in an unblinking head-on shot.

It may be one of the most enthralling dance sequences you’ve ever seen. I don’t know quite how to describe what it is these dancers do, but they’re like krumpers or wackers or voguers doing flex dancing at an astonishingly fluid speed, so that their arms seem to be stretching out of their joints and rolling over their torsos. No single pose is held for more than a split second; they’re like living Cubist paintings. And though each of the dancers has a highly personal style of gymnastic dynamism, what they all express is the energy of the new world: sexually equal, driven by an aggression that’s splendidly uncontained.

Then there’s a rehearsal break, and they all stand around flirting and giving each other shit as they drink the sangria the troupe’s leader, Lou (Souheila Yacoub), has made for them. The music is still throbbing, and Noe glides his camera around, gathering the vignettes into one mad long swirl of boasting and gossip. The actors pulsate with erotic energy, to the point that we could literally imagine any one of them hooking up with any other. Yet their personalities come through, and we begin to register who they are: David (Romain Guilermic) the conquering dick, Selva (Sofia Boutella) the bi-curious choreographer, Daddy (Kiddy Smile) the sweet-souled DJ. For a while, Noe even ditches his single-shot technique, cutting among the conversations, and we start to get interested in who these people are. A funny charged dialogue about anal sex seems to catch the essence of toxic masculinity and undercut it at the same time.

I kept praying for Climax to stay on this relatively sane level, with its balance of sensation and restraint. There’s a second long dance sequence, this one shot looking down from straight above, and it’s another dazzler. If Noe ever decided to make a musical (and he should), it could be killer. But no. Climax turns out to be — of course! — one more Gasper Noe film, another dip into the the inferno. Its tone is ominous, driven by the electricity of fear, because what we’re really asking ourselves is: What horrors is he going to show us now?

Here’s what happens: Someone has spiked the sangria with LSD. Just about everyone is drinking it, and so they all start to go slowly out of their minds on acid. Climax never leaves the rehearsal space, though it turns out that there are some other rooms in it, and for the rest of the movie, Noe whips his camera around the place in a sustained voyeuristic frenzy, as the veneer of civilization falls away. But even before the acid kicks in, there’s some nasty business: One of the women reveals herself to be pregnant, and another one — who looks, unfortunately, like one of the bald amazons from Black Panther, which lends the scene an uncomfortably racial undercurrent — proceeds to kick her in the stomach. Is it horrifying? Yes. But I also didn’t believe it. And that’s the moment where Noe’s addiction to shock value, which he had kept under control until then, starts to get the better of him. Simply put: If we don’t completely buy what we’re watching, how horrifying can it be?

There’s a young boy on hand — he’s the son of the dance troupe leader — and he end up getting locked, by his mother, in an industrial closet, where he screams and screams, suggesting the kind of trauma that will now ruin his life. Why stage a scene like just to make the audience squirm? Yet even to ask that question is to place yourself on the uncool side of Noe’s game. According to the movie’s stoned logic, the depravity that takes over “Climax” doesn’t need to have rhyme or reason. It’s operatic and allegorical. It’s The Beast coming out, and our job is to sit there and gawk at it in awe.

Except I felt my jaw going slack, and began to miss the personalities from the first half of the movie. The dance music (Daft Punk, Aphex Twin) never stops, the way it kept throbbing during the face-smash scene of Irreversible, and there’s no question that for Gasper Noe, hell on earth looks like a Eurotrash dance club. But maybe it’s time he turned the volume down and stopped trying to turn the sins of Sodom and Gomorrah into the world’s most forbidden music video.