Playback: Conversations With This Year’s Oscar Nominees

By
Kristopher Tapley

Awards Editor

Playback Podcast Oscars in Review Episode
Welcome to “Playback,” a Variety / iHeartRadio podcast bringing you exclusive conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films.

This week “Playback” kicks off a brand new partnership with iHearrMedia that promises to bring those conversations to an even wider audience. The San Antonio-based mass media corporation, which reaches more than a quarter of a billion monthly listeners, comes aboard as co-producer and co-distributor of the show, just in time for the 90th annual Academy Awards, set for Sunday, March 4. The collaboration launches a planned 40-episode season with today’s hour-long special collecting anecdotes from conversations with many of this year’s Oscar nominees.

Listen to this week’s episode of “Playback” below. New episodes air every Thursday.

We’ve talked to 15 of this year’s nominees here on the show over the last 12 months or so. Clips from those chats have been assembled as a sort of trip through 2017, beginning with the Sundance Film Festival in January and early-year releases, moving through the Cannes Film Festival in May and summer blockbusters, and into late-summer festivals in Italy, Colorado and Canada as well as awards-season releases.

See below for a listing of each clip.

01:50 — Jordan Peele, “Get Out”
Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay

06:27 — Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”
Best Actor

10:44 — Kumail Nanjiani, “The Big Sick”
Best Original Screenplay

15:49 — Dee Rees, “Mudbound”
Best Adapted Screenplay

18:31 — James Mangold, “Logan”
Best Adapted Screenplay

23:28 — Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
Best Supporting Actor

26:49 — Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”
Best Picture, Best Director

32:58 — Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”
Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay

38:57 — Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best Supporting Actor

42:12 — Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best Original Screenplay

45:59 — Saoirse Ronan & Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”
Best Actress
Best Director, Best Original Screenplay

51:24 — Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”
Best Supporting Actress

55:23 — Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
Best Actor

1:00:23 — Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game”
Best Adapted Screenplay

