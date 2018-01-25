Warren Miller, Pioneering Ski Filmmaker, Dies at 93

By

Kirsten's Most Recent Stories

View All
Warren Miller Dead
CREDIT: Courtesy of Business Wire

Warren Miller, an adventure filmmaker who made more than 500 films focused largely on skiing, died at his home in Oscas Island, Wash., on Wednesday. He was 93.

Miller became a fixture in the skiing community with his Warren Miller Entertainment films, and for 60 years produced one feature-length ski movie a year, which he would show in theaters near ski resorts. The films were conceptualized, directed, and narrated by Miller from 1949 until the 1990s. While he focused heavily on snow sports, he also had a passion for surfing and sailing, according to his website.

He sold WME in 2007, and hasn’t been actively involved in its films since 2004. Miller was also an artist and author, having written 11 books and 1200 columns.

In a statement posted to Miller’s Facebook page, his family wrote that “While this is a time of profound loss, we are comforted that Warren’s life touched so many. Warren made the extraordinary seem accessible, and his legacy of freedom, humor, and adventure endures through all of you.”

“Whether you saw his movies, read his books or met him on the slopes, he considered you to be part of his family. Your love meant the world to him,” the post continued. “For those who are able, ski your favorite run or do something else you love in Warren’s memory. As Warren might say: ‘I’ll see you same time, same place next year, only I’ll be watching from a different mountaintop.'”

Miller was born in Hollywood and attended the University of Southern California before joining the Navy during World War II. In 1978, he was inducted into the U.S. Ski Hall of Fame. He is survived by his wife, Laurie, and four children.

More Film

  • Black Panther

    'Black Panther' Punching to Massive $100 Million-Plus Opening

    Warren Miller, an adventure filmmaker who made more than 500 films focused largely on skiing, died at his home in Oscas Island, Wash., on Wednesday. He was 93. Miller became a fixture in the skiing community with his Warren Miller Entertainment films, and for 60 years produced one feature-length ski movie a year, which he […]

  • Warren Miller Dead

    Warren Miller, Pioneering Ski Filmmaker, Dies at 93

    Warren Miller, an adventure filmmaker who made more than 500 films focused largely on skiing, died at his home in Oscas Island, Wash., on Wednesday. He was 93. Miller became a fixture in the skiing community with his Warren Miller Entertainment films, and for 60 years produced one feature-length ski movie a year, which he […]

  • Sky's Move Into Original Film in

    Sky's Move Into Original Film in the U.K. May Expand to Other Markets

    Warren Miller, an adventure filmmaker who made more than 500 films focused largely on skiing, died at his home in Oscas Island, Wash., on Wednesday. He was 93. Miller became a fixture in the skiing community with his Warren Miller Entertainment films, and for 60 years produced one feature-length ski movie a year, which he […]

  • Gabriela Tagliavini

    Gabriela Tagliavini to Direct Ambi Comedy 'The Devil May Care'

    Warren Miller, an adventure filmmaker who made more than 500 films focused largely on skiing, died at his home in Oscas Island, Wash., on Wednesday. He was 93. Miller became a fixture in the skiing community with his Warren Miller Entertainment films, and for 60 years produced one feature-length ski movie a year, which he […]

  • Sundance: Saban Films Picks Up 'Lizzie'

    Sundance: Saban Films Picks Up 'Lizzie' With Chloë Sevigny, Kristen Stewart

    Warren Miller, an adventure filmmaker who made more than 500 films focused largely on skiing, died at his home in Oscas Island, Wash., on Wednesday. He was 93. Miller became a fixture in the skiing community with his Warren Miller Entertainment films, and for 60 years produced one feature-length ski movie a year, which he […]

  • Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

    ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ Title, First-Look Photo Revealed

    Warren Miller, an adventure filmmaker who made more than 500 films focused largely on skiing, died at his home in Oscas Island, Wash., on Wednesday. He was 93. Miller became a fixture in the skiing community with his Warren Miller Entertainment films, and for 60 years produced one feature-length ski movie a year, which he […]

  • Oscar-winning Us Screenwriter Charlie Kaufman Poses

    Charlie Kaufman to Adapt 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' for Netflix

    Warren Miller, an adventure filmmaker who made more than 500 films focused largely on skiing, died at his home in Oscas Island, Wash., on Wednesday. He was 93. Miller became a fixture in the skiing community with his Warren Miller Entertainment films, and for 60 years produced one feature-length ski movie a year, which he […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad