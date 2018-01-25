Warren Miller, Pioneering Ski Filmmaker, Dies at 93

Warren Miller, an adventure filmmaker who made more than 500 films focused largely on skiing, died at his home in Oscas Island, Wash., on Wednesday. He was 93.

Miller became a fixture in the skiing community with his Warren Miller Entertainment films, and for 60 years produced one feature-length ski movie a year, which he would show in theaters near ski resorts. The films were conceptualized, directed, and narrated by Miller from 1949 until the 1990s. While he focused heavily on snow sports, he also had a passion for surfing and sailing, according to his website.

He sold WME in 2007, and hasn’t been actively involved in its films since 2004. Miller was also an artist and author, having written 11 books and 1200 columns.

In a statement posted to Miller’s Facebook page, his family wrote that “While this is a time of profound loss, we are comforted that Warren’s life touched so many. Warren made the extraordinary seem accessible, and his legacy of freedom, humor, and adventure endures through all of you.”

“Whether you saw his movies, read his books or met him on the slopes, he considered you to be part of his family. Your love meant the world to him,” the post continued. “For those who are able, ski your favorite run or do something else you love in Warren’s memory. As Warren might say: ‘I’ll see you same time, same place next year, only I’ll be watching from a different mountaintop.'”

Miller was born in Hollywood and attended the University of Southern California before joining the Navy during World War II. In 1978, he was inducted into the U.S. Ski Hall of Fame. He is survived by his wife, Laurie, and four children.