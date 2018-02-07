Paramount Pictures Hires Marketing Veteran Liz West

Paramount Pictures has hired veteran executive Liz West as executive vice president of marketing communications for international theatrical marketing and worldwide home entertainment.

West most recently served as VP of global publicity at the Walt Disney Company. She will report to Mary Daily, president of international theatrical marketing and worldwide home media entertainment. Paramount said the newly created role calls for West to work closely with senior executive teams to drive worldwide key marketing initiatives, including digital and publicity campaigns for international territories.

“As our slate expands and our business grows we are looking to make sure we have a strategic, lifecycle approach to our movies and integrated consumer-facing communications across these areas,” Daly said. “Liz, who is a known strategist with the invaluable combination of both international theatrical and home entertainment experience, is the perfect executive to help lead these efforts.”

West will begin her new role at Paramount on Feb. 26. During her Disney tenure, she led campaigns for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” and the 3D theatrical re-release of “The Lion King.”

Prior to joining Disney, West spent eight years at 20th Century Fox, where she worked across international theatrical and home entertainment. During her Fox tenure, West worked on “Independence Day,” “Titanic,” “X-Men,” “Die Another Day,” and “Minority Report” and Fox Searchlight titles including “The Full Monty,” “Sexy Beast,” and “28 Days Later.”