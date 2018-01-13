Terence Marsh, Oscar-Winning Art Director of ‘Doctor Zhivago,’ Dies at 86

Terence Marsh, the Academy Award-winning art director and production designer behind “Doctor Zhivago,” “Oliver!,” and “The Shawshank Redemption” died in his Pacific Palisades, Calif. home on Jan. 9 after battling cancer for four years. He was 86.

Marsh shared two Oscar wins for his work as art director on David Lean’s sprawling epic “Dr. Zhivago” and on Charles Dickens period piece “Oliver!,” directed by Carol Reed. He also received Academy Award nominations as production designer for “Mary, Queen of Scots” and “Scrooge.”

He was nominated for three BAFTA Awards for “The Hunt for Red October,” “A Bridge Too Far” and “Scrooge.” Throughout his career, he collaborated with acclaimed directors such as Sydney Pollack and John Huston. Among the other films he worked on as production designer and art director were “The Green Mile,” “Clear and Present Danger,” “Absence of Malice” and “A Touch of Class.”

Marsh produced, wrote, and acted in some of his films. He designed and made a cameo in Mel Brooks’ “Space Balls.” He designed, co-wrote, and co-produced “Finders Keepers” starring Jim Carrey.

Born in the U.K., Marsh entered the film world in the 1950s as a draughtsman for Rank Studios where he learned production design skills. He was then hired as an assistant art director on “Lawrence of Arabia” in 1960 by production designer John Box, who became Marsh’s mentor. In 1975, Marsh moved to Los Angeles and became friends with Gene Wilder, whom Marsh worked with on “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes’ Smarter Brother” and “Haunted Honeymoon,” which Marsh also co-wrote.

Marsh last worked on “Rush Hour 2” in 2001. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.