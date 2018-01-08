Mark Tenser, President of Crown International Pictures, Dies

Mark Tenser, president and CEO of Crown International Pictures, died on Jan. 1.

Tenser became Crown’s executive VP in 1969 before he was promoted to president in 1973. At the production company, he was known for producing low-budget films that appealed to teen audiences in the 1970s and ’80s. Tenser worked alongside his wife, Marilyn Tenser, for four decades. He was still running the company at the time of his death.

His work creating films like “The Pom Pom Girls” (which was produced for less than $1 million, and earned more than four times that amount), “My Tutor,” “Weekend Pass,” and “Tomboy” helped make Crown a powerhouse of the era.

Other producing credits included “Coach” and “The Hearse.” He also led ad campaigns on pictures such as “Malibu Beach,” “The Van,” and “Van Nuys Blvd.”

Tenser was born in New York and grew up in New Jersey before attending school at the University of Miami in Florida. He graduated with a degree in business administration, then moved to California, where he started working in sales with his father. He began at Crown as a distribution manager before moving up to be the executive VP.

Tenser is survived by his wife, his sister, as well as his nieces and nephews.