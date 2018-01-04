You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jackson Hunsicker, ‘The Frog Prince’ Director, Dies at 69

Jackson “Jackie” Hunsicker, best known for helming “The Frog Prince” and “Oddball Hall,” died at her Studio City, Calif. home on Dec. 29 after a long battle with cancer. She was 69.

Hunsicker’s first major project in entertainment was directing and writing 1988’s “The Frog Prince.” The musical, starring Helen Hunt, was based on the Grimm fairy tale. In 1989, she wrote the screenplay for “Ten Little Indians,” followed by directing and writing “Oddball Hall” in 1990.

In addition to her film background, she was a writer on ABC’s drama “The Marshal” in 1995.

Outside of entertainment, Hunsicker was also an inventor. She created the Memo-Mate, a small tape recorder that attaches to a key chain, which earned her a spot in the Women Inventor’s Hall of Fame.

After she was diagnosed with breast cancer, she created the book “Turning Heads,” where she had top photographers take pictures of women who were bald from chemotherapy doing activities they love. Hunsicker was involved in a number of philanthropies and founded Reading Glass Project, which delivers reading glasses to third world countries.

Born in Philadelphia, she attended NYU’s Tisch Film School before moving to Los Angeles. She married and divorced former Cannon Film head of production Christopher Pearce and director Leon Ichaso.

Hunsicker is survived by her brother, her sister, and her nieces and nephews.

