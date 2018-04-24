You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Marketing Executive Eddie Kalish Dies at 79

Veteran marketing executive Eddie Kalish died April 20 in Escondido, Calif. following a brief battle with cancer. He was 79.

Kalish graduated from Bard College and worked as a journalist covering the film and music industry before moving into marketing and publicity.

He met his wife Gillian while working as unit publicist and unit photographer on the film “The Southern Star,” on which she was the animal wrangler.

Kalish was a top marketing executive for Paramount and MGM/YA in New York. In 1982 he moved to Los Angeles as senior VP of worldwide marketing for Producers Sales Organization (PSO), where he oversaw global campaigns for films including “Never Say Never Again,” “Short Circuit,” “The Cotton Club,” “Prizzi’s Honor,” “Buckaroo Banzai” and “9 1/2 Weeks.”

Partnering with publicity exec Dennis Davidson, the duo founded Kalish Davidson marketing in 1987, working with companies including Alliance Atlantis, Mayfair Entertainment, MCEG, MDP International, Mutual Film Co., Nelson Entertainment, Spelling Films, Turner Pictures International and Village Roadshow Pictures.

Kalish launched Ambergate Associates in 1989, offering marketing and distribution services, producer representation and worldwide distributor/exhibitor relations. The company’s client list included 310 Entertainment, Alcon Entertainment, Beyond Films, Dolby Laboratories, Good Machine International and Morgan Creek Productions.

Born in Staten Island, New York, Kalish was a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, and since 2009, VP of the Julian Lions Club.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gillian, daughter Amy and son Justin.

