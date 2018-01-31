Cyrus Yavneh, ’24’ and ‘Supernatural’ Producer, Dies at 75

Cyrus Yavneh
CREDIT: Courtesy Robbie Fox

Cyrus Yavneh, a producer of feature films and TV shows including “24” and “Supernatural,” died Jan. 25 of lung cancer in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 75.

Yavneh was most recently working as production manager on Netflix show “Insatiable” in Atlanta when he became ill.

He started out as assistant director on “Lou Grant” and went on to a four-decade producing career. Yavneh met his wife Lynne Taylor in 1983 when she was a choreographer on the “Princess Daisy” mini-series, which he was producing.

He won a Christopher Award for the Farrah Fawcett TV movie “Baby,” and oversaw feature films including “It’s Pat,” “Funny Bones,” “Cemetery Club” and Warren Beatty’s “Town & Country.”

He also worked as a production manager on shows such as “Hit the Floor” and “Falling Skies.”

On Arnold Schwarzenegger’s directing debut “Christmas in Connecticut,” he was able to work with his wife again as well as with his cousin, composer Charles Fox.

Yavneh is survived by his wife, a daughter, Rose Yavneh Taylor and a son, Alexander Yavneh Taylor.

Funeral services are Sunday, Feb. 4 at 12:30 at Mt. Sinai Hollywood Hills.

 

 

