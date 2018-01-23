You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bradford Dillman, Star of ‘Compulsion,’ Dies at 87

By

Ariana's Most Recent Stories

View All
EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO MERCHANDISINGMandatory Credit: Photo by ITV/REX/Shutterstock (1227056az)Bradford Dillman'Court Martial' TV Series. - 1965
CREDIT: ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Bradford Dillman, the original Edmund in “Long Day’s Journey into Night” and star of “Compulsion,” died on Jan. 16 in Santa Barbara after complications from pneumonia. He was 87.

Dillman began his Broadway stint as Edmund Tyrone in Eugene O’Neil’s play “Long Day’s Journey into Night” in 1956. He played the role for 390 performances and won a Theater World Award for his portrayal in 1957. He also starred in Katharine Cornell’s production of “There Shall Be No Night.” He then transitioned to film and signed a contract with 20th Century Fox. He was awarded a Golden Globe for most promising newcomer – male, for his role in “A Certain Smile,” before taking on a series of darker roles.

He shared the 1959 Cannes Film Festival Award for best actor with co-stars Orson Welles and Dean Stockwell for his work as Arthur A. Straus in “Compulsion.” Among his other appearances were “Sudden Impact” with Clint Eastwood and “The Way We Were” with Robert Redford.

He also had guest starring roles on television shows including “Wild, Wild West,” “Mission: Impossible,” “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

His autobiography titled “Are You Anybody?” An Actor’s Life,” was published in 1997 following his first book “Inside the New York Giants” being released in 1995.

Born in San Francisco, Dillman acted in local theater productions in Santa Barbara before attending Yale University. He entered the United States Marine Corps as an officer candidate and served as a lieutenant during the Korean conflict. After being honorably discharged, he auditioned for Lee Strasburg and enrolled in the Actors Studio. He was classmates with James Dean and Marilyn Monroe.

He is survived by his six children, eight grandchildren, and two step-grandchildren.

More Film

  • Amanda Fuller's Thriller 'Fashionista' Bought by

    Film News Roundup: Amanda Fuller's Thriller 'Fashionista' Bought by Freestyle

    Bradford Dillman, the original Edmund in “Long Day’s Journey into Night” and star of “Compulsion,” died on Jan. 16 in Santa Barbara after complications from pneumonia. He was 87. Dillman began his Broadway stint as Edmund Tyrone in Eugene O’Neil’s play “Long Day’s Journey into Night” in 1956. He played the role for 390 performances […]

  • Sundance 2018: Where Are the Masterpieces?

    Sundance 2018: Where Are the Masterpieces? Sorry, There Are None (Opinion)

    Bradford Dillman, the original Edmund in “Long Day’s Journey into Night” and star of “Compulsion,” died on Jan. 16 in Santa Barbara after complications from pneumonia. He was 87. Dillman began his Broadway stint as Edmund Tyrone in Eugene O’Neil’s play “Long Day’s Journey into Night” in 1956. He played the role for 390 performances […]

  • EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO MERCHANDISINGMandatory

    Bradford Dillman, Star of 'Compulsion,' Dies at 87

    Bradford Dillman, the original Edmund in “Long Day’s Journey into Night” and star of “Compulsion,” died on Jan. 16 in Santa Barbara after complications from pneumonia. He was 87. Dillman began his Broadway stint as Edmund Tyrone in Eugene O’Neil’s play “Long Day’s Journey into Night” in 1956. He played the role for 390 performances […]

  • Duke Nukem

    John Cena in Talks to Star in 'Duke Nukem' Movie

    Bradford Dillman, the original Edmund in “Long Day’s Journey into Night” and star of “Compulsion,” died on Jan. 16 in Santa Barbara after complications from pneumonia. He was 87. Dillman began his Broadway stint as Edmund Tyrone in Eugene O’Neil’s play “Long Day’s Journey into Night” in 1956. He played the role for 390 performances […]

  • 'And Breathe Normally' Review: Sundance Film

    Sundance Film Review: 'And Breathe Normally'

    Bradford Dillman, the original Edmund in “Long Day’s Journey into Night” and star of “Compulsion,” died on Jan. 16 in Santa Barbara after complications from pneumonia. He was 87. Dillman began his Broadway stint as Edmund Tyrone in Eugene O’Neil’s play “Long Day’s Journey into Night” in 1956. He played the role for 390 performances […]

  • Baby Driver

    'Baby Driver,' 'Dunkirk,' 'Shape of Water' Lead Golden Reel Nominations for Sound

    Bradford Dillman, the original Edmund in “Long Day’s Journey into Night” and star of “Compulsion,” died on Jan. 16 in Santa Barbara after complications from pneumonia. He was 87. Dillman began his Broadway stint as Edmund Tyrone in Eugene O’Neil’s play “Long Day’s Journey into Night” in 1956. He played the role for 390 performances […]

  • The Guilty

    Sundance: Magnolia Buys 'The Guilty'

    Bradford Dillman, the original Edmund in “Long Day’s Journey into Night” and star of “Compulsion,” died on Jan. 16 in Santa Barbara after complications from pneumonia. He was 87. Dillman began his Broadway stint as Edmund Tyrone in Eugene O’Neil’s play “Long Day’s Journey into Night” in 1956. He played the role for 390 performances […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad