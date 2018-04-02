Zazie Beetz Eyes Jean Seberg Film ‘Against All Enemies’ Starring Kristen Stewart (EXCLUSIVE)

“Atlanta” star Zazie Beetz is in talks to join Kristen Stewart in the Jean Seberg biopic “Against All Enemies,” sources tell Variety.

It is unknown who Beetz will play in the movie. Anthony Mackie, Jack O’Connell, Margaret Qualley, and Colm Meaney are also starring. Benedict Andrews is directing from a script by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse.

The story centers on attempts by the FBI to discredit Seberg through its Cointelpro program in retaliation for her support of the Black Panther Party. Those efforts included creating a false story in 1970 that the child Seberg was carrying was not fathered by her husband, but by a member of the Black Panther Party.

Seberg acted in dozens of films, including “Saint Joan,” “Bonjour Tristesse,” “Breathless,” and “The Mouse That Roared.” She died in 1979 in France, with authorities ruling her death a suicide.

“Against All Enemies” producers are “La La Land” producer Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Automatik, Kate Garwood, Stephen Hopkins, and Andrew Levitas of Metalwork Pictures. Memento Films International is handling international sales. UTA and Endeavor Content are repping North America.

Beetz has been racking up highly-coveted roles as her TV show “Atlanta” continues to be one of cable’s biggest hits. She plays Domino in the upcoming “Deadpool 2.” Beetz recently wrapped production on Steven Soderbergh’s new film, “High Flying Bird,” and just landed a key supporting role in an untitled Annapurna thriller starring Armie Hammer.

Beetz, who is repped by Gersh, also has a recurring role in the Netflix series “Easy.”