‘Ready Player One’ Screenwriter Zak Penn to Adapt Sci-Fi Movie ‘Rom’ for Paramount

Dave McNary

Film Reporter

CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Paramount and Hasbro’s Allspark have hired “Ready Player One” screenwriter Zak Penn to adapt the sci-fi project “Rom.”

The deal was announced Monday ahead of “Ready Player One” premiering at the TCL Chinese Theater. Warner Bros. is releasing “Ready Player One” on Wednesday ahead of the Easter holiday weekend.

Rom the Spaceknight is a cyborg superhero created by Scott Dankman, Richard C. Levy, and Bryan L. McCoy for Hasbro subsidiary Parker Brothers. Rom appeared in the comic book “Rom: Spaceknight” by Bill Mantlo and Sal Buscema, and published by Marvel Comics between 1979 and 1986.

Penn has credits on “X2,” “X-Men: The Last Stand,” and “The Avengers” and co-created the TV series “Alphas” for the Syfy network. He’s repped by UTA and attorney Jeff Frankel.

Paramount and Hasbro announced in November that they were teaming up under a five-year deal to make live-action and animated films based on the toymaker’s products, as well as original stories. The movies will be developed by Hasbro’s newly launched Allspark Pictures and Allspark Animation.

Hasbro and Paramount have teamed up on five “Transformers” movies, as well as two “G.I. Joe” films. They are working together on an upcoming Transformers spinoff, “Bumblebee,” which opens in December. The news about the Rom project was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

