Yvonne Strahovski Joins Noomi Rapace in Thriller ‘Angel of Mine’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

“The Handmaid’s Tale” star Yvonne Strahovski has come on board to star opposite Noomi Rapace in the Australian psychological thriller “Angel of Mine,” with Kim Farrant directing.

Rapace was attached to the project in early February and Fortitude International began pre-selling the picture at the European Film Market in Berlin. “Angel of Mine” is a remake of 2008 French film “L’Empreinte de L’Ange,” which follows a woman’s descent into madness after she loses her daughter and becomes convinced that another woman’s child is in fact her own. Strahovski, a native of Australia, will play a woman accused of stealing the daughter.

Farrant, whose first film was the Nicole Kidman-starring “Strangerland” in 2015 will direct from a script by Luke Davies (“Lion,” “Candy”) and David Regal. Production is scheduled to begin in April.

Production companies are SixtyFourSixty and Garlin Pictures. Producers are Brian Etting, Josh Etting, and Su Armstrong. Exec producers include Robert Ogden Barnum and Nadine de Barros of Fortitude International along with Davies and Brian Rosen. Screen Australia, in association with Film Victoria, provided the principal production investment.

Strahovski plays Serena Joy Waterford in Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which begins its second season on April 25. She portrayed Rene Carpenter in “The Astronaut Wives Club” and stars Fox’s “The Predator,” which opens on Sept. 14.

Strahovski is repped by Paradigm, Sue Barnett, McKeon/Myones Entertainment and attorney Gretchen Rush. The news was first reported by Deadline.

