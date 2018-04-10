You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Talent Agent Yasmine Pearl Joins WME

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Yasmine Pearl has joined WME as an agent in the talent department.

Pearl most recently served as a manager at First Access Entertainment, where she worked with a diverse roster of leading talent such as Rita Ora (“Fifty Shades Grey,” “Southpaw”), award-winning music artist Zayn Malik, and breakout star of Annapurna’s “Detroit,” Algee Smith. Prior to her role at First Access Entertainment, Pearl launched her career in entertainment as an agent at the Osbrink Agency.

In addition, Pearl was previously recognized by the Talent Managers Association at the Heller Awards as the adult theatrical agent of the year.

Pearl will be based in the agency’s Beverly Hills office.

This news comes on the heels of the agency’s December partnership promotions, including Christine D’Souza Gelb, Deb McIntosh, Jasan Pagni, James Rubin, Kevin Shivers, and Lee White, as well as 10 agent promotions across various departments.

