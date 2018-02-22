Yara Shahidi in Negotiations to Star in ‘The Sun Is Also a Star’ Movie Adaptation

Yara Shahidi, star of “Black-ish” and “Grown-ish,” is in negotiations to star in the movie adaptation of the bestselling YA novel “The Sun Is Also a Star” for Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros., and MGM.

The Nicola Yoon novel, which was a 2016 National Book Award finalist, centers on a teenage girl who falls in love with a boy 12 hours before her family is set to be deported to Jamaica. Alloy, MGM, and Warner Bros. also teamed on the 2017 film adaptation of Yoon’s romance novel “Everything, Everything,” starring Amandla Stenberg and Nick Robinson.

“Girls Trip” screenwriter Tracy Oliver wrote the script for “The Sun Is Also a Star.”

Shahidi starred as Zoey Johnson in the first three seasons of ABC’s sitcom “Black-ish” as the oldest daughter of the Johnson family, earning an NAACP Image Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series. She took a recurring role at the end of the third season in 2017 to topline her own spinoff series for Freeform, “Grown-ish,” in which her character goes off to college.

Shahidi, a native of Minnesota, has been acting since she was six years old. She is repped by CAA, Principal Entertainment, and Hirsch Wallerstein.