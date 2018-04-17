Fourth ‘xXx’ Movie in the Works as Vin Diesel, H Collective Nab Rights to Franchise

The H Collective and Vin Diesel’s One Race Films have acquired rights from Revolution Studios to the “xXx” film franchise and plan to begin shooting the fourth film in December.

Revolution Studios retains its rights to the first three films. D.J. Caruso, who directed “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” will return to direct “xXx 4” with Diesel reprising his role as Xander Cage. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum will produce with Diesel, Samantha Vincent for One Race Films and the H Collective.

The companies made the announcement Tuesday. Diesel had said in early 2017 at the “Return of Xander Cage” premiere in London that Paramount execs had expressed interest in the fourth movie, but those plans were never solidified.

The “xXx” franchise, which includes 2002’s “xXx,” 2o05’s “xXx: State of the Union,” and 2017’s “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” has collectively grossed nearly $1 billion at the worldwide box-office. Diesel’s Xander Cage character is an extreme sports enthusiast and reluctant spy for the National Security Agency.

The H Collective CEO Nic Crawley said, “During my time at Paramount I was lucky to be involved in the development and distribution of ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage.’ The response from the Chinese box office was unprecedented. Bringing the next installment of the xXx franchise to The H Collective complements our diversified slate and mission to produce content for a global audience.”

Diesel has starred in and produced the five highest-grossing films in the “Fast” franchise. He voices Groot in both the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films and will also appear in Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” later this month.

Caruso’s credits include “Eagle Eye,” starring Shia LaBeouf and Michelle Monaghan, as well as “I am Number Four” for Touchstone Pictures and “Disturbia” for Paramount. His TV credits include “The Shield” for FX.

The H Collective will finance xXx 4 alongside investment partners including Sparkle Roll Media, HCH Media, Dadi Cinema, and Angeleno Studio. It’s currently in production on an untitled horror feature produced by James Gunn starring Elizabeth Banks and is also in post-production on Christopher Cantwell’s The “Parts You Lose.”

Diesel is represented by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Caruso is represented by CAA and Media Talent Group.