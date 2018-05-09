Poll: Which X-Force Member in ‘Deadpool 2’ Should Get Their Own Movie?

In “Deadpool 2,” Ryan Reynolds’ Merc With a Mouth will bring together the famous X-Force, a super-team known for a more brutal approach to crime-fighting than the X-Men.

We’ve already met a couple of the members in the first film: for one, the hulking Colossus, voiced by Stefan Kapičić. Despite the ability to turn his entire body into steel, he’s something of a softie, often serving (or trying to, anyway) as Wade Wilson’s moral fiber.

Colossus is returning for “Deadpool 2” along with Negasonic Teenage Warhead, played by Brianna Hildebrand. The moody adolescent with the ability to detonate explosive bursts from her body appeared in the first movie while she was an X-Men trainee, and looks to have an even bigger role in the sequel.

Then of course, there’s two of the most anticipated new characters in the sequel: Cable (Josh Brolin) and Domino (Zazie Beets). Cable appears to be the main antagonist in “Deadpool 2,” though his relationship with the titular mercenary isn’t so simple, with the duo often teaming up. And Domino makes her entrance as the sharp-shooter who can manipulate luck.

There also seems to be a number of other X-Force members set to appear in “Deadpool 2,” including Bedlam, played by Terry Crews. Which one should get their own movie? Weigh in below!