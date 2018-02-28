‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ Trailer Tries to Break the Internet

Wreck-It Ralph embarks on a new adventure in the official teaser trailer for “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2.”

The teaser, released by Walt Disney Animation Studios on Wednesday, finds John C. Reilly’s titular hero and his friend Vanellope von Schweetz (voiced by Sarah Silverman) exploring the Wild Wild West — aka the internet. When a Wi-Fi router gets plugged into the arcade, the two leave Litwak’s Family Fun Center and Arcade for the digital realm in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush.

When they’re not breaking children’s games, the duo attends an eBay “auction” (of a black velvet painting of a sorrowful kitten) and learns about clickbait (“These 10 child stars who went to prison. No. 6 will amaze you,” a pop-up says).

“Holy cow! Look at all this stuff,” Ralph exclaims upon arrival.

Rich Moore and Phil Johnston directed the film from a screenplay by Phil Johnston and Pamela Ribon. The movie, produced by Clark Spencer, also stars Taraji P. Henson (a website entrepreneur named Yesss), Jack McBrayer, and Jane Lynch.

“Wreck-It Ralph 2,” the follow-up to the 2012 hit, hits theaters on Nov. 21. The original film made $471.2 million worldwide.