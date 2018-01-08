Sunday’s 75th annual Golden Globes was a historic one for its focus on women. From the red carpet blackout to the actress’ acceptance speeches, the night was almost entirely dedicated to discussing the future of women across the globe and in Hollywood itself.

Here are the 10 best moments for women at the Golden Globes:

10. Amy Poehler Accuses Seth Meyers of Mansplaining

Comedian (and former Golden Globes) host Amy Poehler went straight for the joke jugular during Seth Meyer’s monologue. Taking part in his punchline game, Poehler opted to deliver her own version of the joke sans Meyers “mansplaining” help.

Bringing in the feminist police early in the show reclaimed the stereotype, thus beating annoying commenters to their own punchline.

9. #WhyWeWearBlack Decides NOT To Boycott the Golden Globes

Kerry Washington zeroing in like a human laser pic.twitter.com/c0OoKvP23t — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) January 8, 2018

The show of solidarity for the #TimesUp and #WhyWeWearBlack movement might not have happened if women had decided to boycott the Globes all together. During a red carpet interview with NBC’s Al Roker, Kerry Washington discussed the decision she and other women made to wear black to the awards show rather than skip it altogether.

“We shouldn’t have to sit out the night,” she said. “We shouldn’t have to give up our seat at the table because of bad behavior that wasn’t ours. We get to be here to celebrate each other and to support each other and to stand in joy and solidarity.” Listening to Washington (and other women on the red carpet’s) impassioned plea to stand together and refuse to be ignored was electrifying.

8. Gerwig Takes Center Stage

When the cast of “Lady Bird” went to accept the award for best film – comedy or musical, one of the movie’s producers went to the mic and declared that the director would be making the acceptance speech instead of the customary producer. “Greta Gerwig is the only one who should speak for Lady Bird,” he said, as Gerwig (along with several other women directors) were notably snubbed from being nominated in the best director category.

7. Debra Messing Calls Out E!

While on the red carpet, “Will and Grace” star Debra Messing called out E! over former host Catt Sadler’s claim of pay inequality, as she was being interviewed for E!’s Golden Globes pre-show.

Debra Messing drags E! (while being interviewed on E!): "I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn't believing in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts" pic.twitter.com/HF3B2uhwtF — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 7, 2018

“We want diversity, we want intersectional gender parity, we want equal pay,” Messing told E! anchor Giuliana Rancic on the carpet. “I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts. I mean, I miss Catt Sadler. We stand with her and that’s something that can change tomorrow. We want people to start having this conversation that women are just as valuable as men.”

6. Actresses Bring Activists and Advocates as Their Guests

“Who are you with?” became the new “Who are you wearing?” on the Golden Globes red carpet as number of actresses chose to bring female activists and advocates as their guests. The director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance and co-director of the Caring Across Generations Campaign, Ai-jen Poo, was the date of Meryl Streep. Emma Watson attended with Marai Larasi, the executive director of Imkaan (UK). And Michelle Williams brought Tarana Burke the creator of the #MeToo movement. Read more about the advocate guests attending the ceremony here.

5. Host Takes on Harvey

Instead of jumping around from topic to topic, host Meyers addressed the wave of sexual harassment allegations in Hollywood head on, starting first with Harvey Weinstein.

“[It’s] Time to address the elephant not in the room: Harvey Weinstein isn’t here tonight because, well, I’ve heard he’s crazy difficult to work with,” Meyers said. “Don’t worry, he’ll be back in 20 years when he’s the first person ever booed during the In Memoriam.”

And Meyers didn’t stop with Weinstein. Up next was Kevin Spacey. “They’re going to do another season of ‘House of Cards.’ Is Christopher Plummer available for that too? I hope he can do a southern accent because Kevin Spacey sure couldn’t,” Meyers joked.

4. Frances McDormand Can Feel A Change Coming

Practically channeling her no-nonsense character Mildred from “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Frances McDormand’s acceptance speech was simple, straight and spoke to the heart of Hollywood.

“So many of you know, I keep my politics private,” McDormand started. “But it was really great to be in this room tonight. And to be a part of the tectonic shift in our industry’s power structure. Trust me, the women in this room tonight are not here for the food. We are here for the work, thank you.” If anyone can sense change in this industry, it’s a woman who’s been working in it for 30-plus years.

3. Natalie Portman Criticizes the All-Male Director Category

Natalie Portman, alongside Ron Howard, shaded the best director category by emphasizing the “all-male nominees.”

Simple. Elegant.

2. Babs Chimes In On Dragging The Directors

The list of snubbed women directors including Dee Rees (“Mudbound”), Kathryn Bigelow (“Detroit”) Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”) and Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”) surprised Barbra Streisand. And she wasn’t about to take the podium without calling it out.

“Backstage I heard I was the only woman to get the best director award,” Streisand said. “You know that was 1984, that was 34 years ago? Folks, time’s up! We need more women directors and more women to be nominated for best directors.”

Greta was definitely touched…

1. Oprah Gives Empowering Speech

Oprah Winfrey took the stage to receive the annual Cecil B. DeMille Award, and delivered an empowering speech. On a night when most attendees wore black to support gender equality and the end of harassment, the star said, “I want all the girls watching here and now to know that a new day is on the horizon! And when that new day finally dawns it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me too’ again.” Winfrey is the first black woman to receive the HFPA’s honor for lifetime achievement.