Natalie Portman Calls Out Lack of Women Directing Nominees at Golden Globes

Despite the rapidly growing awareness of women’s issues in Hollywood and high-profile films from female directors in the past year, not a single woman was nominated for best director award at this year’s Golden Globe awards.

Natalie Portman addressed the snub of women when introducing the nominees. Before reading out the names she quipped, “And now, here are the all male nominees.”

On social media, numerous people complained that 2018 is not the year to shut women out.

The five nominees for Best Director this year are all men, and despite having created universally lauded works Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”), Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”) and Dee Rees (“Mudbound”) were passed over by HFPA voters.

Gerwig was nominated for her screenplay for “Lady Bird,” however, the award went to Martin McDonagh for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

The five nominated directors are McDonagh, Guillermo del Toro for “The Shape of Water,” Christopher Nolan for “Dunkirk,” Ridley Scott for “All the Money in the World” and Steven Spielberg for “The Post.”

Jenkins’ take on the Wonder Woman character has been praised for its powerful and non-sexualized depiction of the character, especially in contrast to the highly sexist depiction of the character that was depicted in Joss Whedon’s abandoned script attempt at the hero which was leaked online. Gerwig has received widespread recognition for directing her coming-of-age-film “Lady Bird,” which at one point broke a Rotten Tomatoes record for 100 percent fresh ratings. Dee Rees’ “Mudbound” also received glowing praise for its depiction of American rural life.

The snubs by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association are particularly noticeable considering the recent push in Hollywood to focus on the issues faced by women in entertainment. At this year’s ceremony, most attendees have opted to wear black in support of victims of sexual assault and harassment and to call attention to the Time’s Up movement.