Romance ‘Wobble Palace’ Lands at Breaking Glass Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy Wobble Palace

Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired North American rights to writer-director Eugene Kotlyarenko’s millennial romance “Wobble Palace.”

Breaking Glass made the deal at the Cannes Film Festival in  a negotiation between Breaking Glass CEO Rich Wolf, Visit Films CEO Ryan Kampe, and Kotlyarenko, on behalf of Nice Boy Pictures. The film will open theatrically in New York, Los Angeles and other markets in the third quarter, with a DVD and VOD release to follow.

“Wobble Palace” held its world premiere at SXSW and went on to play the Maryland Film Festival, and will hold its international premiere later this year. Alongside Kotlyarenko, the film stars Dasha Nekrasova (“Softness of Bodies”)  and Sean Price Williams (“Marjorie Prime”).

“I’m really pumped about the opportunity to unleash ‘Wobble Palace’ upon audiences,” Kotlyarenko said. “Breaking Glass came to us with an unbridled enthusiasm for the film, and they really get what I’m trying to do with this slice of relationship madness. We’re all excited to see how people will react to the charged and idiosyncratic nature of the movie.”

Days before the 2016 election, a couple on the verge of a nervous break-up decide to split their house. Desperate to make new connections, Jane and Eugene find themselves in a series of unpredictable misadventures, sexual escapades and emotional traumas as the story delves into a manic and hilarious world of lust and mistrust, revealing the identity crises and narcissistic self-loathing at the core of the millennial experience.

“Unique, bold, and original, Kotlyarenko’s film shifts from hilarious comedy to drama as it navigates a millennial couple’s waning attempt to maintain their home together, despite their breakup,” said Richard Ross, co-president of Breaking Glass. “Filled to the brim with strange ideas and even stranger characters that are simultaneously charming and repellent, this social media drenched indie is an exciting and fresh look at contemporary relationships.”

 

