William Friedkin’s Exorcism Documentary ‘The Devil and Father Amorth’ Acquired by Orchard

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
William Friedkin’s ‘The Devil and Father Amorth’
CREDIT: The Orchard

The Orchard has acquired worldwide rights to William Friedkin’s exorcism documentaryThe Devil and Father Amorth” from LD Entertainment.

The documentary explores an exorcism performed in 2016 by the Vatican’s Father Gabriele Amorth as he fights to expel Satan from an Italian woman. Produced by Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon, the Orchard plans a theatrical release on April 20, followed by a worldwide digital release.

Friedkin was nominated for an Academy Award for directing the 1973 film “The Exorcist.” He had won the Oscar in 1971 for directing “The French Connection.”

“In the early 1970s when I directed ‘The Exorcist,’ I had not witnessed an exorcism but I wondered how close I had come to portraying reality,” Friedkin said. “I had been curious to meet Father Amorth for many years and when he granted permission to meet and film him in Rome last May, it was the opportunity to complete the circle and see how close that film came to reality.”

The documentary gives a terrifying look at the ninth and final exorcism performed in 2016 by Amorth on an Italian woman who experiences troubling fits and behavioral changes. Amorth, who claimed to have performed thousands of exorcisms, died later that year at the age of 91.

“The world’s fascination with William Friedkin’s ‘The Exorcist’ as a piece of art and a debate about religion and spirituality has never waned,” Paul Davidson, the Orchard’s EVP of Film and Television, said. “We share his fascination with the topic and the evolution of the discussion that is front and center in ‘The Devil and Father Amorth’ and are honored to be partnering with him to bring the film to audiences.”

The deal was negotiated by The Orchard and ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers.

More Film

  • American Genre Film Archive Partnering With

    Film News Roundup: American Genre Film Archive Partners With Shaw Brothers (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Orchard has acquired worldwide rights to William Friedkin’s exorcism documentary “The Devil and Father Amorth” from LD Entertainment. The documentary explores an exorcism performed in 2016 by the Vatican’s Father Gabriele Amorth as he fights to expel Satan from an Italian woman. Produced by Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon, the Orchard plans a theatrical […]

  • Andrea Riseborough on Pay Equity, Hollywood

    Why Andrea Riseborough Could Be the Breakout Star of Sundance

    The Orchard has acquired worldwide rights to William Friedkin’s exorcism documentary “The Devil and Father Amorth” from LD Entertainment. The documentary explores an exorcism performed in 2016 by the Vatican’s Father Gabriele Amorth as he fights to expel Satan from an Italian woman. Produced by Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon, the Orchard plans a theatrical […]

  • William Friedkin’s ‘The Devil and Father

    William Friedkin's Exorcism Documentary 'The Devil and Father Amorth' Acquired by Orchard

    The Orchard has acquired worldwide rights to William Friedkin’s exorcism documentary “The Devil and Father Amorth” from LD Entertainment. The documentary explores an exorcism performed in 2016 by the Vatican’s Father Gabriele Amorth as he fights to expel Satan from an Italian woman. Produced by Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon, the Orchard plans a theatrical […]

  • The Mummy

    U.S. Movie Ticket Sales Plunged 6% in 2017, Thanks to Lousy Summer

    The Orchard has acquired worldwide rights to William Friedkin’s exorcism documentary “The Devil and Father Amorth” from LD Entertainment. The documentary explores an exorcism performed in 2016 by the Vatican’s Father Gabriele Amorth as he fights to expel Satan from an Italian woman. Produced by Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon, the Orchard plans a theatrical […]

  • Lea Thompson's 'Year of Spectacular Men'

    Lea Thompson's Directorial Debut 'Year of Spectacular Men' Acquired by MarVista Entertainment

    The Orchard has acquired worldwide rights to William Friedkin’s exorcism documentary “The Devil and Father Amorth” from LD Entertainment. The documentary explores an exorcism performed in 2016 by the Vatican’s Father Gabriele Amorth as he fights to expel Satan from an Italian woman. Produced by Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon, the Orchard plans a theatrical […]

  • santa barbara film festival arlington theater

    Santa Barbara Film Festival to Open as Planned in Wake of Montecito Mudslides

    The Orchard has acquired worldwide rights to William Friedkin’s exorcism documentary “The Devil and Father Amorth” from LD Entertainment. The documentary explores an exorcism performed in 2016 by the Vatican’s Father Gabriele Amorth as he fights to expel Satan from an Italian woman. Produced by Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon, the Orchard plans a theatrical […]

  • Ella Rumpf Avez Brothers

    Variety Unveils 10 Europeans to Watch for 2018

    The Orchard has acquired worldwide rights to William Friedkin’s exorcism documentary “The Devil and Father Amorth” from LD Entertainment. The documentary explores an exorcism performed in 2016 by the Vatican’s Father Gabriele Amorth as he fights to expel Satan from an Italian woman. Produced by Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon, the Orchard plans a theatrical […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad