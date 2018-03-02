Marsai Martin Comedy ‘Little,’ Two Other Will Packer Films Get Release Dates

Universal Pictures has announced the release dates for three upcoming comedies from prolific producer Will Packer via his banner Will Packer Productions.

The first one up, set for wide release on Sept. 20, 2019, is “Little,” starring Marsai Martin of “Black-ish” fame. She will also serve as an executive producer on the film.

The concept for “Little” is based on a story 13-year-old Martin pitched. Directed by Tina Gordon (“Peeples”), the plot revolves around a woman who receives the chance to relive the life of her younger self, at a point in her life when the pressures of adulthood become too much for her to bear.

Packer, known for “Girls Trip,” the “Think Like a Man” series, and “Ride Along,” will produce alongside partner James Lopez and Kenya Barris — “Black-ish” creator and a producer on “Girls Trip.” Josh Martin and “Girls Trip” star Regina Hall have also signed on as an executive producers.

Camilla Blackett of “Fresh Off the Boat” is in the midst of rewriting the current draft of the script, which is based on work by Tracy Oliver and Gordon.

Erik Baiers and Mika Pryce will oversee the pic for the studio.

Universal plans to release two additional, still-untitled comedies from Packer on Nov. 15, 2019, and May 15, 2020.